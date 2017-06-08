The three-game lineup pitting western Washington against the Eastside and North Idaho will be played at HUB Sports Center on June 17 beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Stanwood’s offensive power will be on display at the 21st annual Washington/North Idaho High School Girls’ All-State Basketball Classic in Spokane. The true East vs. West setup features three games on June 17 at the HUB Sports Center.

Kaitlin Larson and Ashley Alter will represent Stanwood as part of the West’s Class 2A/3A All-State roster. Alter averaged 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season while Larson added 11.7 points and 7.8 boards to help the Spartans qualify for the state tournament.

Joining the juniors on the roster are Archbishop Murphy standouts Emily Rodabaugh, a sophomore wing, and Olivia Riojas, a junior guard. The duo helped the Wildcats go undefeated (12-0) in Cascade Conference play and reach the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

The West team will be led by ATM coach Cassie Snyder. That game against the East 2A/3A is set for 5:30 p.m.

Tipping off the classic at 1:30 p.m. is a West B vs. East B matchup featuring Northwest 1B league MVP Salome Yosef. The Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) senior averaged 22.1 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. She’ll be joined by teammate Jamie Copeland, who averaged 9.1 points in helping the Lions finish the season at 22-5 overall and advance to state.

Also on the West B roster is Rainier Christian forward Mercy Nelson. The junior averaged 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season.

Sharpshooter Karsyn Wallace, a junior at University Prep, is part of the West 1A squad that plays at 3:30 p.m. Nicole Bloch, a junior guard who helped Bellevue Christian place sixth at the Class 1A state tournament, is also on the roster as is sophomore guard Serianna Anderson. The Seattle Christian standout averaged 14.3 points and 4 rebounds per game this year.

Here are the complete rosters and season stats: