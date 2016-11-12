Already a University of Washington commit, the frosh scored twice and Gigi Gallaudet added a goal as the Braves beat Shorecrest 2-1.

The buzz was palpable.

The highly anticipated arrival of freshman Katie O’Kane to the Bishop Blanchet girls soccer program could be felt before she even stepped onto the soccer pitch for the Braves.

Now, the hype has matched the performance.

O’Kane scored a pair of goals less than six minutes apart late in the first half and junior teammate Gigi Gallaudet added a second-half insurance tally as host Bishop Blanchet turned back Shorecrest 3-1 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Mickey Naish Field.

The two dynamic forwards — O’Kane and Gallaudet — were big reasons the Braves returned to the state semifinals in girls soccer for the first time since 1994. O’Kane has already given a verbal commitment to the University of Washington.

“Katie, having already committed the U-Dub, she’s really good and a huge asset to our team and we’re really happy to have her,” said Gallaudet, who leads the team with 16 goals, just ahead of O’Kane’s total of 14. “We’ve just been combining better up top with our forwards and midfielders has helped us score more goals and win more goals.”

Bishop Blanchet (12-6-3) advances to play fourth-ranked Southridge on Friday at 2 p.m. in the state semifinals in Puyallup.

Gallaudet closed the door on the Scots (15-6-3) with a nice run up the left side in the 45th minute on a pass from Payton Neal. She was able to slot a left-footed shot into the right corner from 8 yards out on a tough-angle attempt for a 3-1 cushion.

“Definitely, there was a little fight in us,” said Shorecrest coach Mindy Dalziel, who missed out on a possible coaching matchup in the semis against her brother Derrek Falor, the Lakeside coach. “We’ve been down enough during the season enough to kind of know how to get ourselves out of it. That third goal at the start of the second half kind of put a little dagger in their fight a little bit.”

O’Kane battled during a chase for a loose ball and converted a 12-yard shot to the far right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead as Shorecrest goalkeeper Kate Wiper was drawn away from the net in the 29th minute.

Then, in the 35th minute, O’Kane was the beneficiary of a precision cross from Gallaudet, and O’Kane buried a 9-yarder in the right corner again with a left-footed shot for a 2-0 Braves lead.

Less than two minutes later, in the 37th minute, the Scots’ Lauren Brown struck from close range on a throw-in from Maggie Taylor to make it 2-1.

“We talked about intensity, initiative and just coming out and making sure we dictated the rhythm of the game,” Blanchet coach Nils Dahlgren said. “The girls, to their credit, they came out and executed perfectly. If you stay after it and stay intense, good things happen. The girls know that, and they went out there and did it.”