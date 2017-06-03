The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end will play for Garfield in the fall but attend Summit Sierra, a charter high school.

Garfield opened spring football practices this week with an incoming freshman who’s already caught the eye of a Pac-12 program. Defensive end Antwan Brown Jr. was given a scholarship offer by The University of Arizona in May after earning Gold Ball honors at a USA Football camp in Portland.

Of Brown, who at age 14 is 6-foot-2 and 230-pounds, the coaches determined he’s “simply dominant…used a combination of speed and power rarely seen on the defensive line at the middle school level.”

Keeping Brown rooted after being tagged an early top prospect for the Class of 2021 are his parents. His mother, O.C. Collier-Brown didn’t play sports as a youth but Antwan Brown Sr. played youth football and basketball. The family is from Seattle.

“It was surprising for us,” said Collier-Brown of the interest. “As my son and I talked, I let him know a lot can happen between now and four years. The coaching staff may change and if that happens, it’s null and void. For (Antwan), it’s mainly a motivator. Now, he’s like, ‘OK, I want all these eyes looking at me because this is what I want to do.’ Now he wants to show them (scouts) what he can do.”

Antwan Jr. started playing football at age 6 and by sixth-grade, his mother saw his dedication and started sending him to camps, paying for a personal trainer and supporting his playing with FBU Seattle, an elite football team. Brown was also a talented basketball and track and field athlete while attending Asa Mercer Middle School.

He’s assigned by the Seattle school district to attend Garfield in the fall, but will only play sports for the Bulldogs. Brown is enrolled at Summit Sierra, a charter high school established in 2015.

“As a young black man, I didn’t want him to be another statistic,” said Collier-Brown of her only child. “I’m just keeping him busy … And we are thankful that Arizona was the first (offer).”