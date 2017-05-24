Hawes, a 7-foot-1 center, was a playmaker on the Panthers' 2006 Class 3A boys basketball state championship team.

Spencer Hawes returned to Seattle last week to be honored by his alma mater, Seattle Prep. The basketball standout was inducted into his high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.

The Panthers also inducted athletic director/coach Ed Paulter, basketball star Mike McChesney (Class of 1962) and cross country standout Megan (Johnson) Heuer (Class of 2000). Among the teams inducted were the 2006 Class 3A boys basketball state champions, the 1978-80 girls cross country teams, the 1960-64 boys tennis teams and the 2001-03 girls volleyball teams.

Hawes, the Seattle Times’ 2006 Male Player of the Year, dominated the paint for Seattle Prep. As a senior, he averaged 19.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 3.0 assists per game. Hawes helped the Panthers win the 2006 Hardwood Classic and was the boys tournament’s MVP.

He was also a McDonald’s All-American and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year before playing one season at the University of Washington and entering the NBA draft in 2007.

Hawes has played nine NBA seasons. He was traded from Charlotte to Milwaukee in February, appearing in 54 games with one start. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the 2016-17 season.