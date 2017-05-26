The Suns allowed the tying run in the top of the seventh because of an error. Southridge will face Gig Harbor for the state title.

Share story

Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

One error almost cost Southridge a trip to the Class 3A state baseball finals.

The Suns’ junior third baseman Sergio Midili froze with the ball on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning that loaded the bases for Mercer Island (19-3). Suns senior pitcher Mason Martin walked in a run that tied the score at 4-4.

“A lot of teams panic in that situation,” Southridge coach Tim Sanders said. “We talked about it and said we’re going to get a guy to first base and we’re going to score a run. Lo and behold, the baseball gods were on our side today.”

Southridge (23-4) capitalized on a mistake, scoring a run on a passed ball to break the tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to win its state semifinal game 5-4 at Safeco Field on Friday night.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

The Suns will play Gig Harbor for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Mercer Island faces Edmonds-Woodway in the third-place game at 1 p.m.

The Islanders had five errors.

“We battled as much as we could,” Mercer Island coach Dominic Woody said. “You’ve got to tip your cap because they did a great job of putting balls in play. Unfortunately, if you make five errors, it’s going to be hard to win a ballgame this time of year against a ballclub like that.”

Jake Harvey made just his second start of the season for Southridge. He pitched 61/3 innings, giving up six hits and four runs.

ALSO

• Edmonds-Woodway (19-7) pitcher Nick Hull took time to embrace his teammates in the seventh inning before giving up the ball in his Class 3A state baseball semifinal. The senior had a forgettable final game in a memorable location.

Hull gave up 10 hits to Gig Harbor, who used them to win 5-0 at Safeco Field. Tides senior shortstop Chad Stevens was the star, going 3 for 3 with an inside-the-park, two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Gig Harbor (23-4) did most of its damage in the second inning. It had five hits, with Jordan Haworth and Cameron Brooks hitting back-to-back RBI doubles.

Jayda Evans: 206-464-2067 or jevans@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @JaydaEvans