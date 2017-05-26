The Suns allowed the tying run in the top of the seventh because of an error. Southridge will face Gig Harbor for the state title.
One error almost cost Southridge a trip to the Class 3A state baseball finals.
The Suns’ junior third baseman Sergio Midili froze with the ball on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning that loaded the bases for Mercer Island (19-3). Suns senior pitcher Mason Martin walked in a run that tied the score at 4-4.
“A lot of teams panic in that situation,” Southridge coach Tim Sanders said. “We talked about it and said we’re going to get a guy to first base and we’re going to score a run. Lo and behold, the baseball gods were on our side today.”
Southridge (23-4) capitalized on a mistake, scoring a run on a passed ball to break the tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to win its state semifinal game 5-4 at Safeco Field on Friday night.
The Suns will play Gig Harbor for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Mercer Island faces Edmonds-Woodway in the third-place game at 1 p.m.
The Islanders had five errors.
“We battled as much as we could,” Mercer Island coach Dominic Woody said. “You’ve got to tip your cap because they did a great job of putting balls in play. Unfortunately, if you make five errors, it’s going to be hard to win a ballgame this time of year against a ballclub like that.”
Jake Harvey made just his second start of the season for Southridge. He pitched 61/3 innings, giving up six hits and four runs.
ALSO
• Edmonds-Woodway (19-7) pitcher Nick Hull took time to embrace his teammates in the seventh inning before giving up the ball in his Class 3A state baseball semifinal. The senior had a forgettable final game in a memorable location.
Hull gave up 10 hits to Gig Harbor, who used them to win 5-0 at Safeco Field. Tides senior shortstop Chad Stevens was the star, going 3 for 3 with an inside-the-park, two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Gig Harbor (23-4) did most of its damage in the second inning. It had five hits, with Jordan Haworth and Cameron Brooks hitting back-to-back RBI doubles.
