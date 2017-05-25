After leading Nathan Hale to state and national titles, Roy will leave to coach at his alma mater.

Shortly after leading Nathan Hale to state and national titles, Brandon Roy is expected to leave the Raiders to become the boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Garfield.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Seattle Times on Thursday about the move. Seattle Public Schools could not confirm the hiring.

The Garfield High Sports Twitter account also confirmed the hiring:

It's official!! Brandon Roy is the new Garfield basketball head coach. #legacy — Garfield High Sports (@garfield_sports) May 25, 2017

Former Garfield coach Ed Haskins tweeted a congratulations Thursday. Haskins took an assistant coaching job at Washington State, which opened the position for Roy

Roy was coach at Nathan Hale for one season, leading a squad that included seven transfers, including the top-ranked player in the nation in Michael Porter Jr., to a 29-0 record and a win over Garfield in the Class 3A state championship game in March. Four of the seven national basketball polls ranked Hale as the No. 1 team in the nation in April.

Roy has had an eventful offseason as he was reportedly shot while in Compton, Calif., in late April. Roy has yet to confirm the shooting or provide details of what happened.