The two teams are coming off memorable seasons, and they’ll team up for a televised game Thursday in Everett.

A Twitter battle brought Archbishop Murphy and Garfield together for one of the more intriguing matchups to open the high-school football season.

AMHS, the defending Class 2A state champions, will host Garfield at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The game will air live on ROOT Sports.

Coaches Joey Thomas (Garfield) and Jerry Jensen (AMHS) briefly spoke last winter about a possible nonleague game. Nothing formal — until a call out by Thomas in February via his Twitter account. Players from both teams took to the tweeting to another level in playfully challenging each other to a game.

“They were egging me on,” Jen­sen joked before admitting he didn’t respond via his account because he’s still figuring out how to use the social-media site.

Offline, the holdup was where the teams would play. Jensen won the advantage because his club traveled to Seattle in 2014 to defeat Garfield 41-28.

“It was fairer they come up here to play,” Jensen said. “Our kids understand it’s a challenge. After that game, we’ll be able to tell where we sit.”

AMHS is ranked No. 1 in The Seattle Times’ Class 2A poll while Garfield is No. 6 in Class 3A. Yet, both teams are vastly different from the rosters that created memorable 2016 seasons.

The Bulldogs had their best start in decades, opening the season at 8-0, but they’ve since lost their starting quarterback to a transfer to Rainier Beach. The Wildcats were undefeated and lost five of their six Cascade Conference games to opponents forfeiting because of safety concerns in playing NFL-sized talent.

“People bring it up all the time,” said Jensen of the saga that made international news and a punchline in a “Tonight Show” monologue. “I don’t think about it, but there’s some negative association with us still.”

Emerald City Kickoff Classic

Odd, considering the win, but Eastside Catholic coach Jeremy Thielbahr is looking for a better performance this season from quarterback Zach Lewis against Gonzaga Prep.

The teams face each other Saturday as part of the 14th edition of the WIAA Emerald City Kickoff Classic (ECKC). The event features eight in-state teams beginning at 10 a.m. at Husky Stadium.

Eastside Catholic, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, defeated G-Prep 21-7 at home last year. Lewis, then a first-time starter, completed 29 of 36 passes for 325 yards, three TDs and two interceptions.

“But we didn’t play up to the level we wanted to,” said Thielbahr, whose team was upset in the 2016 state semifinals by eventual champion Kamiakin. “It was his first start, but we think he’s going to have a great game (Saturday). He understands the offense and understands what we’re trying to do on a higher level, it’s so important.”

Pullman and Fife open the day’s games at 10 a.m. Kennedy Catholic versus Seattle Prep follows at 1 p.m. while No. 2 O’Dea plays No. 4 Lincoln at 4 p.m.

Note

• Jacob Sirmon, the top recruit in the state who’s committed to UW, said his Bothell career won’t be defined by a game against Woodinville … but the senior QB still wants a win vs. the Falcons.

No. 5 Bothell jumps right into the fire with the heated KingCo 4A rivalry as its season opener Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium. Sirmon hasn’t defeated No. 6 Woodinville as a starter.