The Metro League playoff games scheduled for Monday have been moved to Tuesday.
In the league’s district-qualifying bracket, the entire tournament gets moved up a day. Originally scheduled for Monday through Thursday, the tourney will be played Tuesday through Friday (boys bracket, girls bracket).
In the championship bracket, Monday’s games have been rescheduled for Tuesday.
For the boys, Seattle Prep plays at West Seattle and Eastside Catholic is at Rainier Beach. The winner of those games advance to Wednesday’s semifinals at the University of Washington.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
For the girls, those games are Garfield at Seattle Prep and Cleveland at West Seattle, with the winners advancing to the semifinals at UW.
Also impacted were the regular-season finales in the Wesco. The Wesco site lists most of its finales has being postponed until Tuesday. Included in that is the No. 8 Shorecrest (18-1, 10-1) at No. 6 Stanwood (18-1, 11-0) boys game that will decide the Wesco 3A title.
Here is the updated schedule sent from the Seattle Public School District:
Tuesday
Boys
Bainbridge at Bishop Blanchet 7 p.m.
Ballard at Lakeside 7 p.m.
Seattle Prep at West Seattle 5 p.m.
Eastside Catholic at R Beach 7 p.m.
Girls
Nathan Hale at Ingraham 7 p.m.
Franklin at Chief Sealth 7 p.m.
Garfield at Seattle Prep 7 p.m.
Cleveland at West Seattle 7 p.m.
Note: the district qualifying bracket will be moved one day later to accommodate the no games played today.
Wednesday
Boys
Seattle Prep/West Seattle winner vs. Nathan Hale at UW 5:30 p.m.
Eastside Catholic/R Beach winner vs. Garfield at UW 8:30 p.m.
Bainbridge/Bishop Blanchet winner at Cleveland 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Chief Sealth 7 p.m.
Ballard/Lakeside winner at O’Dea 7 p.m.
Ingraham at Franklin 7 p.m.
Girls
Garfield/Seattle Prep winner vs. Bishop Blanchet at UW 7 p.m.
Cleveland/West Seattle winner vs. Rainier Beach at UW 3:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale/Ingraham winner at Roosevelt 7 p.m.
Ballard at Eastside Catholic 7 p.m.
Franklin/Chief Sealth winner at Lakeside 7 p.m.
Bainbridge at Holy Names 7 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.