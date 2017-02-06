The Metro League playoff games scheduled for Monday have been moved to Tuesday.

In the league’s district-qualifying bracket, the entire tournament gets moved up a day. Originally scheduled for Monday through Thursday, the tourney will be played Tuesday through Friday (boys bracket, girls bracket).

In the championship bracket, Monday’s games have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

For the boys, Seattle Prep plays at West Seattle and Eastside Catholic is at Rainier Beach. The winner of those games advance to Wednesday’s semifinals at the University of Washington.

For the girls, those games are Garfield at Seattle Prep and Cleveland at West Seattle, with the winners advancing to the semifinals at UW.

Also impacted were the regular-season finales in the Wesco. The Wesco site lists most of its finales has being postponed until Tuesday. Included in that is the No. 8 Shorecrest (18-1, 10-1) at No. 6 Stanwood (18-1, 11-0) boys game that will decide the Wesco 3A title.

Here is the updated schedule sent from the Seattle Public School District:

Tuesday

Boys

Bainbridge at Bishop Blanchet 7 p.m.

Ballard at Lakeside 7 p.m.

Seattle Prep at West Seattle 5 p.m.

Eastside Catholic at R Beach 7 p.m.

Girls

Nathan Hale at Ingraham 7 p.m.

Franklin at Chief Sealth 7 p.m.

Garfield at Seattle Prep 7 p.m.

Cleveland at West Seattle 7 p.m.

Note: the district qualifying bracket will be moved one day later to accommodate the no games played today.

Wednesday

Boys

Seattle Prep/West Seattle winner vs. Nathan Hale at UW 5:30 p.m.

Eastside Catholic/R Beach winner vs. Garfield at UW 8:30 p.m.

Bainbridge/Bishop Blanchet winner at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Chief Sealth 7 p.m.

Ballard/Lakeside winner at O’Dea 7 p.m.

Ingraham at Franklin 7 p.m.

Girls

Garfield/Seattle Prep winner vs. Bishop Blanchet at UW 7 p.m.

Cleveland/West Seattle winner vs. Rainier Beach at UW 3:30 p.m.

Nathan Hale/Ingraham winner at Roosevelt 7 p.m.

Ballard at Eastside Catholic 7 p.m.

Franklin/Chief Sealth winner at Lakeside 7 p.m.

Bainbridge at Holy Names 7 p.m.