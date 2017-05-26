The South Kitsap thrower was trying to become the first in state history to win four straight discus titles, but Jensen finally got the best of his longtime rival to win his first state title.

TACOMA — Skyview’s Connor Jensen has gotten used to playing second fiddle to South Kitsap’s Nolan Van Amen.

The two started competing against each other in middle school and, more often than not, Van Amen got the better of Jensen. It happened again on Thursday, when he entered the Class 4A shot put final at the state meet with the best throw in the state this season, but finished second to Van Amen.

Jensen made up for it in a big way on Friday. Van Amen had a chance to become the first four-time state discus champion in state history, but Jensen took the lead on his second attempt of the final round with a throw of 172 feet, 10 inches. He followed that up with a personal-best throw of 183-7 on his final toss to upset Van Amen, whose best throw was 171-2, and win his first state title.

“Winning state today, (it’s) an unbelievable feeling,” Jensen said. “I can’t describe it in words how happy I am right now. I’ve seriously dreamt about this ever since I went against him in eighth grade.

“It’s been a really tough road,” Jensen added. “I’ve had to grind a lot, and I’ve had to work really hard. Last year, he still threw four feet further than me in the shot put and 30 feet further than me in the discus. This last year I was just like, ‘You know what, you can’t go out your senior year being second place to him again.”

Jensen said this is the only year he and Van Amen have had similar marks in the discus. Van Amen had the best mark in the state this season (179-11) entering the state meet.

“On the last one I just got berserk,” Jensen said. “I got as crazy as I could while still sustaining my good form and my good technique. Usually, if you get berserk your technique falls apart. I just tried to get as mad as I could, while still being calm.”

Though the competition is fierce between Jensen and Van Amen, the two have developed a friendship and shared an embrace after it was all over. Both were happy for what the other has achieved.

“When we hugged right here, we just said good job, I said, ‘It’s all good, dude. You’re still one of the best throwers I’ve ever went against,’ ” Jensen said. “I’m surprised he didn’t win today, because I know for a fact he can hit those like the 183 that I hit. I know for a fact that he can go in on his very last throw and PR by like 10 feet. I’ve seen him do it many, many times.”

“He’s won state five times. That’s freaking crazy. That’s really, really good. I know he wanted this more than anything. He wanted to go into the history books. I feel really bad, but I’m not going to let him win. It’s a competition.”

Van Amen, who won state last year at 184-8, won five individual titles over the past four years, but that didn’t take away the pain of coming so close to something that had never been done before.

“I don’t really have much to feel right now; it just sucks,” Van Amen said. “I wasn’t able to come out and compete. (I) didn’t live up to the hype, it’s tough. But you’ve got to bounce back, you can’t win everything.”

Though Van Amen was disappointed, he was proud of Jensen for finally breaking through and winning the title.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Van Amen said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy.”

Notes

• Mountlake Terrace sophomore Brandon Bach won the 2A javelin title with a throw of 187-10. Bach entered the event ranked No. 1 in 2A, with a season-best throw of 188-11.

• Kentridge junior Tyler Cronk took home the 4A boys high-jump title, leaping 6-9. Cronk came into the event ranked No. 1 with a season-best mark of 7-2, which was tied for third in the nation.

• Shadle’s Park’s Jakobe’ Ford won the boys high-jump title with a 3A state-meet record of 7-2½. Ford’s jump was just a half-inch below his season-best mark of 7-3, which was second in the nation this year.

• Rodrick Fisher, a senior from East Valley of Spokane, broke the 2A state-meet record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.48.