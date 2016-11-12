Sarah DiMeco wins two titles and anchors the 400 free relay, which clinched the team crown on the final race of the day.

FEDERAL WAY — Skyline found itself trailing Wenatchee by five points heading into the final event of the Class 4A state swim and diving championship meet.

But Spartans coach Susan Simpkins didn’t tell her team that.

Instead, Simpkins told her swimmers to make “the last one, the fast one” and Skyline did just that, winning the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 31.6 seconds to clinch the Spartans’ second consecutive team title Saturday afternoon at the King County Aquatic Center.

“I was really worried because in the 400 free relay anything can happen,” Simpkins said. “Swims come out of everywhere. They knew it was close point-wise. They were asking and we weren’t telling them. They just had to swim.”

The first-place finish in the final relay, where the Spartans were the top-seeded squad, clinched a 243-232 victory over Wenatchee. Issaquah finished third with 199.5, Newport (193.5) placed fourth and Jackson (186) rounded out the top five.

“We didn’t know if we were ahead or behind. Our coach wouldn’t tell us,” said Skyline sophomore Sarah DiMeco, who swam the anchor leg of the 400 relay. “… She was like, ‘You just have to swim.’ So in our minds we were like, ‘OK, we’ve just got to win. Hopefully that will get us to the top.’”

DiMeco was a big part of the Skyline victory, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle over rival Yulia Groysman of Newport. Last season, Groysman beat DiMeco in both events, but this year it was DiMeco who topped her fellow sophomore.

Skyline sophomore Christina Bradley placed second in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and also helped out in the 400 and 200 medley relays.

“It’s really exciting. We came into the meet having no clue what was going to happen,” DiMeco said. “We knew Wenatchee was up there and Jackson and Newport. We just went in really nervous but excited to race everyone. … There was a big target on our backs. People (at Skyline) were expecting us to win, so it’ll be cool to bring home the title again this year.”

Wenatchee, which didn’t have a swimmer or relay team win an event, used its depth to chase Skyline. The Panthers got an All-American time by senior Isabelle Dressel in the 100 breaststroke and notched the second-best time ever at the state meet in the 200 freestyle relay — with both finishing second.

“We thought we had a great chance,” Wenatchee coach James Elwyn said. “We had some really great performances today and you’ve got to hand it to Skyline because they were just a little bit better. Going in, I thought they were the team to beat.”

Notes

• Jackson senior Nicole Limberg was named the Washington Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Swimmer of the Meet. Limberg defended her state championship in the 200 individual medley with an automatic All-American time of 2:02.28 and won her third consecutive 100 breaststroke title, again with an All-American time (1:02.23). Limberg also swam on Jackson’s state champion 200 medley relay team.

• The Emmas of Mount Vernon helped the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish with 111 points. Junior Emma Carlton won the 100 butterfly (54.35) over Wenatchee senior Jessica Wierzbicki, who had topped Carlton the last two seasons in the event. Emma Frey, also a junior, won the 100 backstroke (55.77) for Mount Vernon.

• Kamiak coach Chris Erickson was named the WISCA Coach of the Year moments after his Knights squad set a state meet record in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.74).

• Inglemoor sophomore Gabrielle Dang completed a successful state meet, winning the 50 freestyle (23.06) and 100 freestyle (50.83).

• Sumner senior McKenna Webster won the diving competition with a score of 420.75.