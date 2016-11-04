The Spartans have big first half, triggering running clock and ending the first playoff appearance in years for the Rams.

Skyline quickly disposed of Mount Rainier in the Class 4A state preliminary round on Friday.

A 35-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Drew Kistner to junior Luke Stiles gave the Spartans a 41-0 lead headed into halftime. The play triggered the mercy-rule running clock after the break and Skyline won 41-7 at its own stadium.

“You can never have enough points,” Kistner said of his touchdown pass with 34.1 seconds left in the second quarter. “We didn’t want to leave anything out there; put as many points on the board as we could to make sure a comeback wasn’t possible.”

Mount Rainier didn’t score until third-string quarterback Austin Procter’s 26-yard pass to J.J. Young in the waning seconds of the game.

Skyline (8-2) will play at Eastlake (7-3) in the Class 4A state opening round next Friday. The public schools are separated by one mile in east Sammamish.

“It’s going to be fun,” Spartans coach Mat Taylor said. “Their head coach was my defensive coordinator in 2012 and their offensive coordinator is one of my former players, so we’re all great friends. But we talk about this being the second half of the season and how do you want to be remembered? That’s the theme of the playoffs.”

Kistner is among the key new faces leading the Spartans’ push this year. He won the starting position in Week 4 and totaled 140 yards in the first half with three touchdowns.

Taylor played his second string after halftime.

“Drew’s really coming along,” said senior Bradley Kim, who scored on a 52-yard punt return in the second quarter. “Every single game he gets better and better and I’m so proud of him.”

Mount Rainier (7-3) was one of feel good stories of the state preliminary round.

The Rams had only won four games from 2010-2015, including last year’s 1-9 finish. Playing in the North Puget Sound League, MRHS started this season 5-0.

Skyline’s defense muffled most attempts in the opening half, leaving the Rams with 100 total offensive yards.

Young’s strongest drive ended with his fumble on fourth and inches at the Spartans’ 19 yard line. Skyline senior Jack McCarthy forced the fumble and recovered the ball with 33.2 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Kistner cashed in the defensive play with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Stiles with 9:19 left in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 20-0 lead.

“We wanted to have a little bit of heart and finish strong,” Rams coach Tremain Mack said of his halftime speech given the pending running clock. “We have a long ways to go, but we understand the stepping stones to get there now.”