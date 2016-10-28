The Spartans won the Class 4A title with a 3.550 GPA and the Lions won the Class 3A award with a 3.620.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced the fall state academic champs for all sports in each classification.

Two Seattle-area football teams won. Skyline was the Class 4A champs with an accumulative 3.550 grade-point average. Lakeside was the Class 3A champs with a 3.620. The Selah football team near Yakima won the Class 2A award for the fifth straight year with a 3.508.

Notable on the list is the girls cross country team from Ferris High in Spokane. The Saxons posted a 4.00 GPA as a team.



