But the Spartans will have to fight off a strong challenge by Wenatchee in Saturday’s finals.

FEDERAL WAY — Skyline, the defending Class 4A state champion, has itself in position to repeat after the preliminary round at the state swim and dive championships at the King County Aquatic Center.

The Spartans earned the top seed in the 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relays and posted the sixth-best time in the 200 freestyle relay. Skyline also got top finishes from sophomore Sarah DiMeco in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle along with Christina Bradley’s top time in the 200 individual medley.

“They exceeded my expectations,” Skyline coach Susan Simpkins said. “I thought the girls would do really well but they did better than I ever thought.”

Skyline edged KingCo rival Newport in the 200 medley relay — the first race of the meet — before the Knights were disqualified for a false start. The disqualification will likely prevent Newport from competing for a state title, but coach Eric Bartleson was pleased with how his team responded.

Newport qualified for the top final in the other two relays and sophomore Yulia Groysman earned the No. 2 seed in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, where she will once again go up against DiMeco in the state championship.

Last year, Groysman defeated DiMeco in both events, edging her Skyline counterpart by .3 seconds in the 200 freestyle.

“It was a tough start,” Bartleson said. “It’s kind of taken us out of the running for a (team) championship. … They recovered well from a disappointment. I’m really proud of how they went, ‘Hey, that’s not going to ruin our meet.’”

Another KingCo team, Issaquah, finished with three relays in Saturday’s championship swim. Wenatchee also positioned itself strongly in day one, with three relays in the top final and several individuals, including seniors Isabelle Dressel and Jessica Wierzbicki, finishing eighth or better to make the championship final.

“The team to watch, I think, is Wenatchee,” Issaquah coach Laura Halter said. “I think they’re going to give Skyline a run for their money. It’ll be interesting.”

Halter also praised Issaquah senior captain Jenifer Matsuda, who sprained her right ankle and swam with it taped up in Issaquah’s 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays — which are both seeded No. 2 — and placed 12th in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle.

“She was on both of the relays that were ranked No. 2 right now and had her best splits of the season today,” Halter said. “She’s swimming through the pain and just has a really big heart. She’s here for her team.”

Simpkins and her Skyline team are looking forward to getting back in the pool on Saturday as the Spartans try to defend their state title.

“It was great competition,” Simpkins said. “It’s going to be even harder tomorrow because everyone’s going to be really up for it. … I thought Issaquah had an awesome day one. They did fabulous. Their relays looked great. Wenatchee’s stronger than all get-out. It should be fun.”

Liberty sitting pretty for repeat

Liberty, which has won the last two Class 2A team titles, is well on its way to a third consecutive after the preliminary round.

The Patriots posted the second-fastest time in all three relays during the prelim races and have several individuals positioned in the championship finals — including Taylor Clay and Rachel King who are seeded third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke.

Pullman senior Taylor McCoy, who is committed to Washington State University, kept her bid to collect eight career individual titles alive, finishing with the No. 1 time in the 200 individual medley (2:07.56) and the 100 backstroke (56.52). McCoy is trying to become just the fifth girl in the history of the Washington state meet to win eight individual titles.

North Kitsap freshman Eleanor Beers also had a strong showing in the first state experience of her high school career. Beers enters championship Saturday with the top-seeded time of 51.92 in the 100 freestyle as well as the best time in the 50 freestyle (23.84).

Notes

• Other notable performances came from Inglemoor sophomore Gabrielle Dang, who had the top time in the 50 freestyle with an automatic All-American time of 23.07 seconds and the 100 freestyle (50.74).

• Mount Vernon’s Emma Carlton was the top finisher in the 100 butterfly with an automatic All-American time of 54.81. Carlton was the swimmer of the meet at last year’s state championships.

• Carlton’s teammate Emma Frey was the top seed in the 100 backstroke (56.43) and Jackson senior Nicole Limberg earned the top time of the day in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.55), both with All-American consideration times.

• Kamiak posted the top time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.91), giving the Knights teams in the championship finals in two relay races.