Taylor has a 100-18 career record at the school, winning four Class 4A state championships since hired in 2008.

Skyline coach Mat Taylor will be presented with the Gatorade Coaching Excellence Award on Monday. The school is hosting a private ceremony to celebrate Taylor, who’s entering his ninth season leading the Spartans.

The Coaching Excellence Award was established by the sports drink company in 2016 to highlight dedicated high-school coaches across the country. Two are named per year, Taylor joining girls basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan of Duncanville, Texas this cycle.

Skyline finished the 2016 season at 9-3. Taylor has a 100-18 career record at the school. He’s won four Class 4A state championships and the past three WIAA fall sports academic state championships for football.

Taylor’s program has cultivated stars like Pittsburgh quarterback Max Browne and Seahawks quarterback Jake Heaps, wide receiver Kasen Williams, and defensive back Jordan Simone, who was signed by the team Wednesday. The trio were part of Taylor’s 2008 and 2009 state title teams.

In addition to the award, a $1,000 donation will be made to a sports-related charity of Taylor’s choosing in his honor.