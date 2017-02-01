On national letter of intent signing day, here's where football players from King and Snohomish counties have signed.
Salvon Ahmed (RB/DB), Juanita — Washington
Henry Bainivalu (OL), Skyline – Washington
Zander Bailey (WR), Lakeside — Middlebury
Hunter Bryant (TE), Eastside Catholic – Washington
Shea Carstens (DB), O’Dea – Simon Fraser
Alex Diegel (LB), Skyline – Central Washington
Bennett Dondoyano (WR/DB), Lakeside – San Diego
Hunter Eckstrom (WR), Lake Stevens – Central Washington
Malakai Fifita, Glacier Peak – Air Force
Tyler Folkes (RB), Eastside Catholic – Montana Tech
Sonny Fuavai (DL), Thomas Jefferson – Central Washington
Ali Gaye (DL), Edmonds-Woodway — Washington
Anfernee Gurley (DB), Archbishop Murphy – Eastern Washington
Sean Gordon (DL), Lake Washington – Central Washington
Hunter Gossman (DE), Lakeside – Colgate
Terrell Grier (WR), Mount Rainier, Western Oregon
Ryan Henderson (K), Archbishp Murphy – Washington State
Trevor Hoffman (WR/LB), Kennedy Catholic – Montana Tech
Windy “Bubba” Isaia (DL), Mariner – Central Washington
Bradley Kim (LB), Skyline – Air Force
Michael Kramer (LB), Auburn Mountainview – Western State Colorado
Kenny Lafayette (FB/LB), Newport – Montana Tech
Quinton Lewis (WR), O’Dea – Central Washington
Lincoln Liulama-Mitchell (DL), Todd Beamer – Central Washington
Abraham Lucas (OL), Archbishop Murphy – Washington State
Spencer McCabe (DL), O’Dea – Simon Fraser
Mason Miksch (DL), Monroe — Whitworth
Mack Minnehan (DB), Woodinville – Colorado School of Mines
Brody McKnight (OL), Eastside Catholic – Montana State
Tyler Padilla, Kentlake — Montana Tech
Caleb Perry (RB), King’s – Washington State
KJ Ridders (CB), Federal Way, Upper Iowa
Doug Russell (OL), O’Dea – Hawaii
Samuel Sanchez (TE), O’Dea – Central Washington
Jesse Sims (DL), Bothell – Montana Tech
Dean Sise (LB), Juanita – Navy
Josh Smith (LB), Tahoma – Central Washington
Markus Sullivan (LB), Jackson – Portland State
Jared Thurber (WR), Kennedy Catholic – Montana
Drew Tingstad (QB), Meadowdale – Humboldt State
Joe Tryon (DL), Hazen – Washington
Jackson Yost (OL), Archbishop Murphy – Dartmouth
Jack Weidenbach (LB), Mount Si – Central Washington
Chandler Woolley (K/P), Jackson – Central Washington
JJ Young (ATH), Mount Rainier – Air Force
