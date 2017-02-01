On national letter of intent signing day, here's where football players from King and Snohomish counties have signed.

Salvon Ahmed (RB/DB), Juanita — Washington

Henry Bainivalu (OL), Skyline – Washington

Zander Bailey (WR), Lakeside — Middlebury

Hunter Bryant (TE), Eastside Catholic – Washington

Shea Carstens (DB), O’Dea – Simon Fraser

Alex Diegel (LB), Skyline – Central Washington

Bennett Dondoyano (WR/DB), Lakeside – San Diego

Hunter Eckstrom (WR), Lake Stevens – Central Washington

Malakai Fifita, Glacier Peak – Air Force

Tyler Folkes (RB), Eastside Catholic – Montana Tech

Sonny Fuavai (DL), Thomas Jefferson – Central Washington

Ali Gaye (DL), Edmonds-Woodway — Washington

Anfernee Gurley (DB), Archbishop Murphy – Eastern Washington

Sean Gordon (DL), Lake Washington – Central Washington

Hunter Gossman (DE), Lakeside – Colgate

Terrell Grier (WR), Mount Rainier, Western Oregon

Ryan Henderson (K), Archbishp Murphy – Washington State

Trevor Hoffman (WR/LB), Kennedy Catholic – Montana Tech

Windy “Bubba” Isaia (DL), Mariner – Central Washington

Bradley Kim (LB), Skyline – Air Force

Michael Kramer (LB), Auburn Mountainview – Western State Colorado

Kenny Lafayette (FB/LB), Newport – Montana Tech

Quinton Lewis (WR), O’Dea – Central Washington

Lincoln Liulama-Mitchell (DL), Todd Beamer – Central Washington

Abraham Lucas (OL), Archbishop Murphy – Washington State

Spencer McCabe (DL), O’Dea – Simon Fraser

Mason Miksch (DL), Monroe — Whitworth

Mack Minnehan (DB), Woodinville – Colorado School of Mines

Brody McKnight (OL), Eastside Catholic – Montana State

Tyler Padilla, Kentlake — Montana Tech

Caleb Perry (RB), King’s – Washington State

KJ Ridders (CB), Federal Way, Upper Iowa

Doug Russell (OL), O’Dea – Hawaii

Samuel Sanchez (TE), O’Dea – Central Washington

Jesse Sims (DL), Bothell – Montana Tech

Dean Sise (LB), Juanita – Navy

Josh Smith (LB), Tahoma – Central Washington

Markus Sullivan (LB), Jackson – Portland State

Jared Thurber (WR), Kennedy Catholic – Montana

Drew Tingstad (QB), Meadowdale – Humboldt State

Joe Tryon (DL), Hazen – Washington

Jackson Yost (OL), Archbishop Murphy – Dartmouth

Jack Weidenbach (LB), Mount Si – Central Washington

Chandler Woolley (K/P), Jackson – Central Washington

JJ Young (ATH), Mount Rainier – Air Force

