The slog was intentional for Shorewood, and the Thunderbirds stayed calm despite falling behind 8-2.

Dennis Kloke’s postgame speech didn’t begin with “I told you so,” even though he told his Stanwood girls basketball players they need to work on half-court sets and couldn’t depend on the running game.

Shorewood punctuated Kloke’s lesson, slowing its matchup against the No. 2 team in the state down to a crawl to win, 45-37, at its home gym Wednesday. It’s the first loss of the season for Stanwood.

“I didn’t say, ‘I told you so.’ I said, ‘What do you think we’ve got to work on?’ ” Kloke said. “The girls kind of get disgusted with me when we go half-court, five-on-five and work on something specific. Well, I think it got drilled into them why we’re doing that.”

Versed on its Wesco rival’s running game, the slog was intentional for Shorewood. The Thunderbirds stayed calm despite falling behind 8-2.

Shorewood junior Katie Taylor’s three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the opening quarter was a needed spark to get the offense going.

Shorewood used an 8-0 run to begin the second quarter to take a 17-16 lead with 5:22 left in the period. From there, the game had 10 lead changes and five ties.

Senior Taryn Shelley’s hook shot from the left side of the hoop gave Shorewood a 39-37 lead with 2:23 left.

Out of a Stanwood timeout, Shelley added a block and a dump pass to Bella Hotham in the paint for a 41-37 lead.

Taylor closed the scoring with two free throws. She finished with a game-high 16 points, while Shelley added 10 points.

“It was definitely a team effort and it was awesome that it worked,” Shelley said. “They lost to us last year and since then they’ve just been winning. The overall goal was to slow down the game, but also coming out with a win at the end … that was fantastic.”

Shorewood (12-1, 4-1 Wesco 3A) is now tied with Snohomish (9-4, 4-1) for second in league standings.

Stanwood drops to 12-1 overall and 4-1 in Wesco.

Shorewood played the game without its coach, Mark Haner, who is out with strep throat.

“This was a big game for us,” Shelley said. “It makes me feel like we’re one of the top teams up there. I’m really proud of us.”