The Scots avenge a loss to Stanwood that cost them a share of the Wesco title, 55-52.

MILL CREEK — Shorecrest guard Chris Lee’s first field goal of the game couldn’t have come at a better time.

Lee made a three-pointer in the final minute to put his team up for good, and Malcolm Rosier-Butler sank two free throws with seven seconds left to clinch for the Scots a 55-52 win over Stanwood in the Class 3A Northwest District tournament title game at Jackson High.

It was the Spartans’ first loss against an opponent from the state of Washington this season.

“We had total confidence in him in that moment, even though he’d been cold,” Shorecrest coach Brian Fischer said of Lee’s jump shot from the left wing. “Last year in the district championship game, he didn’t score the whole game and then hit two threes in overtime. So we knew he could make it.”

Rosier-Butler was the star, finishing with a game-high 27 points — more than half his team’s total — including five three-pointers.

“He’s done it for us all year,” Fischer said.

Stanwood sprinted out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter, but then the Scots reeled off a run of their own.

Using a fast tempo to their advantage and led by a flurry of points from Rosier-Butler, Shorecrest (21-2) outscored the Spartans 14-2 during one four-minute stretch to take the lead, ultimately carrying a 30-27 edge into halftime.

From there, the lead seesawed back and forth throughout the second half. Stanwood seized a 48-42 advantage with fewer than four minutes to play, but Shorecrest fought back, and Lee’s three-pointer gave the Scots a 53-50 edge.

Stanwood’s A.J. Martinka made a layup and was fouled on the ensuing possession, but he missed the free throw, and Rosier-Butler sank two free throws to clinch it.

Martinka and Chase Strieby each scored 12 points for Stanwood, while Philip Pepple added 10 points and five blocks for Shorecrest.

The win avenges a 75-61 loss on Feb. 7, which gave the Spartans (21-2) their sixth straight league title.

Last year, the Scots were runners-up in the Class 2A state tournament in Yakima. To win the district tournament in their first foray into the Class 3A ranks holds a special meaning.

“It’s huge,” Rosier-Butler said. “Last year people said, ‘Oh, it’s 2A, it’s easy.’ People can’t say anything about it now.”

Lynnwood claims district girls title

The titles keep coming for the Lynnwood girls basketball team. Fresh off winning their seventh straight league title, the top-seeded Royals (20-4) edged out Snohomish 55-53 to win the Northwest District tournament championship.

Kelsey Rogers and Kaprice Boston combined to post 22 of their 25 points after halftime, with Boston scoring a team-best 14. Kyla Beckman scored a game-high 17 for Snohomish (17-7).

The contest was tied 24-24 at halftime, but Lynnwood led the entire second half. Katie Brandvolo made a three-pointer in the waning seconds to cut the Panthers’ deficit to two, but the clock ran out before Snohomish could foul.