The Scots get a rematch with Wesco rival Stanwood in the first round of the Tacoma Dome.

Chris Lee scored 24 points, including 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:10, as Shorecrest (21-2), last season’s Class 2A state runner-up, surged late to keep their season alive by beating Edmonds-Woodway 74-63 in a Class 3A regional game at Bothell High on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second win for Shorecrest over the Warriors (16-7) this season. The Scots were down 50-47 with more than six minutes to go, but they closed on a 27-13 run that featured a 10-0 spurt to claim a 57-50 lead.

Shorecrest earns a spot in the first round of state against Stanwood on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Tacoma Dome. The Scots and Spartans have split their two meetings this season.

E-W got within 59-56 on Noah Becker’s steal and breakaway layin with 2:53 left, but Shorecrest slammed the door with a 8-2 run, triggered by a Lee drive and a Walter Wang three-pointer.

The Warriors were led by Becker’s 14 points and 12 each from Mike Epoch and Callum Knowles. Malcolm Rosier-Butler had 19 points and Phillip Pepple 18 for the Scots.