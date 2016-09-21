While the top of the state rankings stayed mostly stable, several new teams worked their way into the bottom of the Top 10.
There was only one big change at the top of the Seattle Times’ state football rankings, but there were plenty of changes at the bottom.
Archbishop Murphy is the No. 1 team in the Class 2A rankings. The Wildcats have yet to be scored upon this season, outscoring opponents 170-0. Tumwater’s win over Bellevue moved them to No. 2 and Prosser is at No. 3.
Several teams are making their debuts this week. Woodinville checks in at No. 10 in the Class 4A rankings. They will play No. 5 Bothell Friday in our Game of the Week.
In the Class 3A rankings, Interlake (10) and Oak Harbor (9) debut. Lynden (8) is making its first appearance this year in the Class 2A poll.
