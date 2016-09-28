With two games featuring Top-10 teams last week, there was bound to be some shuffling.

The Seattle Times’ Class 4A state football rankings saw some shakeup in the aftermath of two games featuring Top-10 teams last weekend.

Woodinville made a jump from No. 10 to No. 6 after knocking off then-No. 5 Bothell last week. Sumner moved up a spot, going from No. 4 to No. 3 after beating last week’s No. 3 Graham-Kapowsin.

Skyline and Lake Stevens took advantage and jumped up to No. 4 and 5, respectively.

The Class 3A rankings stayed static. The Class 2A rankings saw some movement as No. 3 Prosser lost to Ellensburg and No. 8 Lynden beat No. 7 Sedro-Woolley.

