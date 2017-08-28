With football beginning around the state starting Thursday, it’s time to take a look at who are the best of the bunch.

The Seattle Times

4A Top 10

1.  Camas Papermakers

Ranking falls into the category of, “They’re the champs until someone beats them.” Next: at Central Catholic (Ore.)

2. Sumner Sparans

Spartans made it to the semifinals last year; they hope to take another step this year.

Next: at Bonney Lake 

3. Richland Bombers

The Bombers look to continue success that landed them in title game a year ago.

Next: at Columbia 

4. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups

The Bullpups are just two years removed from their state title, and continue to be motivated.

Next: vs. Eastside Catholic 

5. Bothell Cougars

The Cougars won the title a few years back, have a talented QB and could be poised for another run.

Next: vs. Woodinville 

6. Woodinville Falcons

The Falcons ran away with Kingco last year. They open against Bothell in a game that could decide if they do it again.

Next: vs. Bothell 

7. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles

QB Dylan Morris has already committed to Washington and he leads talented Eagles team.

Next: at South Kitsap 

8. Chiawana  Riverhawks

The Riverhawks will get a quick idea with early tests against Moses Lake and Kamiakin.

Next: Moses Lake

9. Lake Stevens Vikings

The Vikings may not be as big up front as in the past, but the skill and speed remain.

Next: Stanwood 

10. Skyview Storm

The Storm has six all-league defensive starters returning this season.

Next: Sunset (Ore.)

Gonzaga’s Anton Watson has the defender beat, but the underthrown ball gives Eastside Catholic’s Andrew Pederson time to knock it down Friday. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times)
3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders

Crusaders simply reload, and will have to with Gonzaga Prep and Skyview among their early foes.

Next: vs. Gonzaga Prep

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish

State finalists a year ago, reports are the Irish may be as strong and disciplined as any team they’ve had.

Next: vs. Lincoln 

3. Kamiakin Braves

The defending Class 3A champs appear to be poised for yet another deep playoff run.

Next: at Eastmont 

4. Lincoln Abes

The Abes have become perennial postseason participants, but have not gone deep yet.

Next: vs. O’Dea

5. Bonney Lake Panthers

The Panthers continue to be postseason contenders, but open with district rival Sumner.

Next: Sumner

6. Garfield Bulldogs

The Bulldogs got some impact transfers, which has led to high expectations for this fall.

Next: at Archbishop Murphy

7. Peninsula Seahawks

The Seahawks advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals a year ago before a close loss to Meadowdale.

Next: Mt. Spokane

8. Squalicum Storm

The Storm will battle for league supremacy with Ferndale again in 2017, and the two meet on Oct. 20.

Next: Gig Harbor 

9. Meadowdale Mavericks

The Mavericks were a Final Four team, a foundation coach Matt Leonard’s squad wants to build upon.

Next: Monroe 

10. Mt. Spokane Wildcats

With six returning starters on the lines, the Wildcats are set up to win games in 2017.

Next: at Peninsula

Archbishop Murphy Wildcats wide receiver Anfernee Gurley makes a reception in the second half of their 2A State Championship game against the Liberty Patriots on Saturday, December 3, 2016, inside the Tacoma Dome. The Wildcats rolled the Patriots 56-14. (Logan Riely / The Seattle Times)
2A Top 10

1. Archbishop Murphy W

They were so good a year ago that nobody wanted to play them in an undefeated state championship year.

Next: Garfield

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds

Bill Beattie (who was at Olympia for 22 seasons) takes over after Sid Otton retired after 49 years.

Next: Franklin Pierce

3. Lynden Lions

The Lions start something of a new era without longtime coach Curt Kramme.

Next: Terry Fox (B.C.) 

4. Liberty Patriots

The Patriots advanced to the state title game last year and will play mostly Metro League teams.

Next: at Cedarcrest

5. Ellensburg Bulldogs

The Bulldogs, a semifinalist in 2016, are regarded as a title contender out of Central Washington.

Next: Royal

6. North Kitsap Vikings

Vikings lost only once last year, but that was against juggernaut Archbishop Murphy in first round.

Next: at Bainbridge

7. WF West Bearcats

The Bearcats have the team to compete, but as always, it is Tumwater standing in the way.

Next: Hoquiam

8. Burlington-Edison Tigers

In an always loaded league, the Tigers look for a return to the state playoffs.

Next: Mount Vernon (Sept. 8)

9. Hockinson Hawks

How do you not like a team with QB named Canon Racanelli, who threw for 3,000 yards last year?

Next: at La Center 

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs

The Cubs, who won state title in 2104. have been to the semifinals and quarterfinals the past two years.

Next: at Mount Vernon

Seattle Times staff