With football beginning around the state starting Thursday, it’s time to take a look at who are the best of the bunch.
4A Top 10
1. Camas Papermakers
Ranking falls into the category of, “They’re the champs until someone beats them.” Next: at Central Catholic (Ore.)
2. Sumner Sparans
Spartans made it to the semifinals last year; they hope to take another step this year.
Next: at Bonney Lake
3. Richland Bombers
The Bombers look to continue success that landed them in title game a year ago.
Next: at Columbia
4. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups
The Bullpups are just two years removed from their state title, and continue to be motivated.
Next: vs. Eastside Catholic
5. Bothell Cougars
The Cougars won the title a few years back, have a talented QB and could be poised for another run.
Next: vs. Woodinville
6. Woodinville Falcons
The Falcons ran away with Kingco last year. They open against Bothell in a game that could decide if they do it again.
Next: vs. Bothell
7. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles
QB Dylan Morris has already committed to Washington and he leads talented Eagles team.
Next: at South Kitsap
8. Chiawana Riverhawks
The Riverhawks will get a quick idea with early tests against Moses Lake and Kamiakin.
Next: Moses Lake
9. Lake Stevens Vikings
The Vikings may not be as big up front as in the past, but the skill and speed remain.
Next: Stanwood
10. Skyview Storm
The Storm has six all-league defensive starters returning this season.
Next: Sunset (Ore.)
3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders
Crusaders simply reload, and will have to with Gonzaga Prep and Skyview among their early foes.
Next: vs. Gonzaga Prep
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish
State finalists a year ago, reports are the Irish may be as strong and disciplined as any team they’ve had.
Next: vs. Lincoln
3. Kamiakin Braves
The defending Class 3A champs appear to be poised for yet another deep playoff run.
Next: at Eastmont
4. Lincoln Abes
The Abes have become perennial postseason participants, but have not gone deep yet.
Next: vs. O’Dea
5. Bonney Lake Panthers
The Panthers continue to be postseason contenders, but open with district rival Sumner.
Next: Sumner
6. Garfield Bulldogs
The Bulldogs got some impact transfers, which has led to high expectations for this fall.
Next: at Archbishop Murphy
7. Peninsula Seahawks
The Seahawks advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals a year ago before a close loss to Meadowdale.
Next: Mt. Spokane
8. Squalicum Storm
The Storm will battle for league supremacy with Ferndale again in 2017, and the two meet on Oct. 20.
Next: Gig Harbor
9. Meadowdale Mavericks
The Mavericks were a Final Four team, a foundation coach Matt Leonard’s squad wants to build upon.
Next: Monroe
10. Mt. Spokane Wildcats
With six returning starters on the lines, the Wildcats are set up to win games in 2017.
Next: at Peninsula
2A Top 10
1. Archbishop Murphy W
They were so good a year ago that nobody wanted to play them in an undefeated state championship year.
Next: Garfield
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds
Bill Beattie (who was at Olympia for 22 seasons) takes over after Sid Otton retired after 49 years.
Next: Franklin Pierce
3. Lynden Lions
The Lions start something of a new era without longtime coach Curt Kramme.
Next: Terry Fox (B.C.)
4. Liberty Patriots
The Patriots advanced to the state title game last year and will play mostly Metro League teams.
Next: at Cedarcrest
5. Ellensburg Bulldogs
The Bulldogs, a semifinalist in 2016, are regarded as a title contender out of Central Washington.
Next: Royal
6. North Kitsap Vikings
Vikings lost only once last year, but that was against juggernaut Archbishop Murphy in first round.
Next: at Bainbridge
7. WF West Bearcats
The Bearcats have the team to compete, but as always, it is Tumwater standing in the way.
Next: Hoquiam
8. Burlington-Edison Tigers
In an always loaded league, the Tigers look for a return to the state playoffs.
Next: Mount Vernon (Sept. 8)
9. Hockinson Hawks
How do you not like a team with QB named Canon Racanelli, who threw for 3,000 yards last year?
Next: at La Center
10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs
The Cubs, who won state title in 2104. have been to the semifinals and quarterfinals the past two years.
Next: at Mount Vernon
