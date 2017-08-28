With football beginning around the state starting Thursday, it’s time to take a look at who are the best of the bunch.

4A Top 10

1. Camas Papermakers

Ranking falls into the category of, “They’re the champs until someone beats them.” Next: at Central Catholic (Ore.)

2. Sumner Sparans

Spartans made it to the semifinals last year; they hope to take another step this year.

Next: at Bonney Lake

3. Richland Bombers

The Bombers look to continue success that landed them in title game a year ago.

Next: at Columbia

4. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups

The Bullpups are just two years removed from their state title, and continue to be motivated.

Next: vs. Eastside Catholic

5. Bothell Cougars

The Cougars won the title a few years back, have a talented QB and could be poised for another run.

Next: vs. Woodinville

6. Woodinville Falcons

The Falcons ran away with Kingco last year. They open against Bothell in a game that could decide if they do it again.

Next: vs. Bothell

7. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles

QB Dylan Morris has already committed to Washington and he leads talented Eagles team.

Next: at South Kitsap

8. Chiawana Riverhawks

The Riverhawks will get a quick idea with early tests against Moses Lake and Kamiakin.

Next: Moses Lake

9. Lake Stevens Vikings

The Vikings may not be as big up front as in the past, but the skill and speed remain.

Next: Stanwood

10. Skyview Storm

The Storm has six all-league defensive starters returning this season.

Next: Sunset (Ore.)

3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders

Crusaders simply reload, and will have to with Gonzaga Prep and Skyview among their early foes.

Next: vs. Gonzaga Prep

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish

State finalists a year ago, reports are the Irish may be as strong and disciplined as any team they’ve had.

Next: vs. Lincoln

3. Kamiakin Braves

The defending Class 3A champs appear to be poised for yet another deep playoff run.

Next: at Eastmont

4. Lincoln Abes

The Abes have become perennial postseason participants, but have not gone deep yet.

Next: vs. O’Dea

5. Bonney Lake Panthers

The Panthers continue to be postseason contenders, but open with district rival Sumner.

Next: Sumner

6. Garfield Bulldogs

The Bulldogs got some impact transfers, which has led to high expectations for this fall.

Next: at Archbishop Murphy

7. Peninsula Seahawks

The Seahawks advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals a year ago before a close loss to Meadowdale.

Next: Mt. Spokane

8. Squalicum Storm

The Storm will battle for league supremacy with Ferndale again in 2017, and the two meet on Oct. 20.

Next: Gig Harbor

9. Meadowdale Mavericks

The Mavericks were a Final Four team, a foundation coach Matt Leonard’s squad wants to build upon.

Next: Monroe

10. Mt. Spokane Wildcats

With six returning starters on the lines, the Wildcats are set up to win games in 2017.

Next: at Peninsula

2A Top 10

1. Archbishop Murphy W

They were so good a year ago that nobody wanted to play them in an undefeated state championship year.

Next: Garfield

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds

Bill Beattie (who was at Olympia for 22 seasons) takes over after Sid Otton retired after 49 years.

Next: Franklin Pierce

3. Lynden Lions

The Lions start something of a new era without longtime coach Curt Kramme.

Next: Terry Fox (B.C.)

4. Liberty Patriots

The Patriots advanced to the state title game last year and will play mostly Metro League teams.

Next: at Cedarcrest

5. Ellensburg Bulldogs

The Bulldogs, a semifinalist in 2016, are regarded as a title contender out of Central Washington.

Next: Royal

6. North Kitsap Vikings

Vikings lost only once last year, but that was against juggernaut Archbishop Murphy in first round.

Next: at Bainbridge

7. WF West Bearcats

The Bearcats have the team to compete, but as always, it is Tumwater standing in the way.

Next: Hoquiam

8. Burlington-Edison Tigers

In an always loaded league, the Tigers look for a return to the state playoffs.

Next: Mount Vernon (Sept. 8)

9. Hockinson Hawks

How do you not like a team with QB named Canon Racanelli, who threw for 3,000 yards last year?

Next: at La Center

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs

The Cubs, who won state title in 2104. have been to the semifinals and quarterfinals the past two years.

Next: at Mount Vernon