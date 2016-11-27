Class 4A Top 10 Girls

1 Central Valley (28-0) — Defending champ returns most of its team for another run.

2 Bothell (24-3) — Taya Corosdale one of the best seniors in the state for Cougars.

3 Moses Lake (25-1) — Chiefs fourth and return a core including junior Jamie Loera.

4 Bellarmine Prep (17-8) — Lions always in the mix with plenty of talent.

5 Auburn Riverside (23-2) — Move up from 3A this season shouldn’t hinder perennial success.

6 Curtis (19-8) — Vikings were unbeaten in league a year ago and lost just four seniors.

7 Skyview (20-6) — Storm went 2-and-out at state in March, seeks redemption.

8 Snohomish (22-4) — Panthers learned how to finish, reached semifinals a year ago with youth.

9 Glacier Peak (15-7) — Like Juanita, the Grizzlies will rely on their pair of highly-recruited stars.