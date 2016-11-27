With the season underway this week, here’s the top Class 4A and 3A boys and girls basketball teams in the state for the 2016-17 season.

By
Special to the Seattle Times
Times preseason state basketball rankings
Class 4A Top 10 Boys
1 Federal Way (28-0) — Two-time champs stay at the top until they’re knocked off.
2 Gonzaga Prep (25-2) — Bullpups return strong nucleus from last season’s semifinal squad.
3 Union (24-3) — Titans seek improvement on fourth-place finish in Cam Cranston’s senior year.
4 Curtis (25-5) — Vikings led by high-scoring Aushanti Potts-Woods and Glenn Jordan.
5 Lewis & Clark (20-12) — Jim Redmon’s Tigers seek another state trip in coach’s third season.
6 Kentwood (22-7) — Conquerors look for return trip to Class 4A state tournament.
7 Central Valley (20-7) — Bears look to improve on 2-and-out performance at state last March.
8 Wenatchee (19-5) — Panthers got a taste of success, look to build a streak of tradition.
9 Olympia (19-5) — Bears try to replace five seniors, make some noise.
10 Emerald Ridge (12-13) — Jaguars were junior-laden a year ago, could be a surprise in 2016-17.
Class 3A Top 10 Boys
1 Garfield (26-3) — Simply put, the deepest talent in maybe the entire state.
2 Rainier Beach (23-6) — Graduated some top talent, but still the defending champs.
3 O’Dea (22-8) — Jason Kerr’s second year at helm with a bevy of talent.
4 Nathan Hale (3-18) — First-year coach Brandon Roy scores with Porter brothers’ transfer.
5 Lincoln (22-6) — Trevante Anderson makes Abes a constant threat.
6 Cleveland (23-8) — Young team made surprise run a year ago, more mature now.
7 Shadle Park (15-8) — Expected to battle with 4A powers Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark in GSL.
8 Timberline (16-9) — Drop to 3A from 4A for regional participant a year ago could prove interesting.
9 Kamiakin (17-7) — Braves return core from successful team
10 Wilson (18-7) — Are Rams more than just Enmitt Matthews Jr.?
Class 4A Top 10 Girls
1 Central Valley (28-0) — Defending champ returns most of its team for another run.
2 Bothell (24-3) — Taya Corosdale one of the best seniors in the state for Cougars.
3 Moses Lake (25-1) — Chiefs fourth and return a core including junior Jamie Loera.
4 Bellarmine Prep (17-8) — Lions always in the mix with plenty of talent.
5 Auburn Riverside (23-2) — Move up from 3A this season shouldn’t hinder perennial success.
6 Curtis (19-8) — Vikings were unbeaten in league a year ago and lost just four seniors.
7 Skyview (20-6) — Storm went 2-and-out at state in March, seeks redemption.
8 Snohomish (22-4) — Panthers learned how to finish, reached semifinals a year ago with youth.
9 Glacier Peak (15-7) — Like Juanita, the Grizzlies will rely on their pair of highly-recruited stars.
10 Kentridge (17-7) — Miller a force on the inside for Chargers.
Class 3A Top 10 Girls
1 Arlington (25-2) — Eagles return plenty of talent from team that lost in title game.
2 Prairie (21-6) — Perennial power may be ready to rise to the mountain top once again.
3 Juanita (15-10) — Can a pair of Division-I recruits make for a championship run?
4 Blanchet (23-3) — Braves have the big presence in the paint with Jaydn Bush.
5 Lincoln (24-3) — Abes know what it takes to produce wins when they count.
6 Bellevue (29-0) — Defending champs have inside presence returning, must find perimeter help.
7 Mount Spokane (16-11) — Had unfortunate draw in Bellevue in state quarterfinals last March.
8 Garfield (10-11) — Bulldogs showed flashes of brilliance a year ago, must find consistency.
9 Edmonds-Woodway (17-12) — Succeed a year ago with mostly underclassman who are now seniors.
10 Rainier Beach (20-7) — Made great strides with young team a year ago.
Doug Drowley