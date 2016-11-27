Seattle Times preseason state boys, girls basketball rankings
With the season underway this week, here’s the top Class 4A and 3A boys and girls basketball teams in the state for the 2016-17 season.
By
Special to the Seattle Times
|Times preseason state basketball rankings
|Class 4A Top 10 Boys
|1
|Federal Way (28-0) — Two-time champs stay at the top until they’re knocked off.
|2
|Gonzaga Prep (25-2) — Bullpups return strong nucleus from last season’s semifinal squad.
|3
|Union (24-3) — Titans seek improvement on fourth-place finish in Cam Cranston’s senior year.
|4
|Curtis (25-5) — Vikings led by high-scoring Aushanti Potts-Woods and Glenn Jordan.
|5
|Lewis & Clark (20-12) — Jim Redmon’s Tigers seek another state trip in coach’s third season.
|6
|Kentwood (22-7) — Conquerors look for return trip to Class 4A state tournament.
|7
|Central Valley (20-7) — Bears look to improve on 2-and-out performance at state last March.
|8
|Wenatchee (19-5) — Panthers got a taste of success, look to build a streak of tradition.
|9
|Olympia (19-5) — Bears try to replace five seniors, make some noise.
|10
|Emerald Ridge (12-13) — Jaguars were junior-laden a year ago, could be a surprise in 2016-17.
|Class 3A Top 10 Boys
|1
|Garfield (26-3) — Simply put, the deepest talent in maybe the entire state.
|2
|Rainier Beach (23-6) — Graduated some top talent, but still the defending champs.
|3
|O’Dea (22-8) — Jason Kerr’s second year at helm with a bevy of talent.
|4
|Nathan Hale (3-18) — First-year coach Brandon Roy scores with Porter brothers’ transfer.
|5
|Lincoln (22-6) — Trevante Anderson makes Abes a constant threat.
|6
|Cleveland (23-8) — Young team made surprise run a year ago, more mature now.
|7
|Shadle Park (15-8) — Expected to battle with 4A powers Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark in GSL.
|8
|Timberline (16-9) — Drop to 3A from 4A for regional participant a year ago could prove interesting.
|9
|Kamiakin (17-7) — Braves return core from successful team
|10
|Wilson (18-7) — Are Rams more than just Enmitt Matthews Jr.?
|Class 4A Top 10 Girls
|1
|Central Valley (28-0) — Defending champ returns most of its team for another run.
|2
|Bothell (24-3) — Taya Corosdale one of the best seniors in the state for Cougars.
|3
|Moses Lake (25-1) — Chiefs fourth and return a core including junior Jamie Loera.
|4
|Bellarmine Prep (17-8) — Lions always in the mix with plenty of talent.
|5
|Auburn Riverside (23-2) — Move up from 3A this season shouldn’t hinder perennial success.
|6
|Curtis (19-8) — Vikings were unbeaten in league a year ago and lost just four seniors.
|7
|Skyview (20-6) — Storm went 2-and-out at state in March, seeks redemption.
|8
|Snohomish (22-4) — Panthers learned how to finish, reached semifinals a year ago with youth.
|9
|Glacier Peak (15-7) — Like Juanita, the Grizzlies will rely on their pair of highly-recruited stars.
|10
|Kentridge (17-7) — Miller a force on the inside for Chargers.
|Class 3A Top 10 Girls
|1
|Arlington (25-2) — Eagles return plenty of talent from team that lost in title game.
|2
|Prairie (21-6) — Perennial power may be ready to rise to the mountain top once again.
|3
|Juanita (15-10) — Can a pair of Division-I recruits make for a championship run?
|4
|Blanchet (23-3) — Braves have the big presence in the paint with Jaydn Bush.
|5
|Lincoln (24-3) — Abes know what it takes to produce wins when they count.
|6
|Bellevue (29-0) — Defending champs have inside presence returning, must find perimeter help.
|7
|Mount Spokane (16-11) — Had unfortunate draw in Bellevue in state quarterfinals last March.
|8
|Garfield (10-11) — Bulldogs showed flashes of brilliance a year ago, must find consistency.
|9
|Edmonds-Woodway (17-12) — Succeed a year ago with mostly underclassman who are now seniors.
|10
|Rainier Beach (20-7) — Made great strides with young team a year ago.
