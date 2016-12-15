After passing for nearly 3,000 yards, rushing for over 1,000 yards and leading the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title, the quarterback was an easy choice.

It’s hard to believe Jack Colletto still has to make some believe he’s a quarterback.

In his only season starting at the position at Camas, the numbers seem to make it clear: He threw for 2,846 yards with 27 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,253 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was the on-field orchestrator of 14 straight wins. He had the game-sealing touchdown to bring the Class 4A state championship trophy to the football-crazed town northeast of Portland.

Suddenly, Colletto is a recruiting commodity after being an unknown for three years. However, when discussing his future with scouts, Colletto repeatedly has to make it clear.

“I believe that I am a quarterback,” he said.

At 6 foot 3 and 215 pounds, the Camas senior isn’t just any quarterback. He had the best season of any in Washington and is The Seattle Times’ State Player of the Year.

“The issue is he’s also our starting safety, so did we want him also playing quarterback where he could get beat up a little bit?” said Camas coach Jon Eagle of why Colletto didn’t get many reps as a junior understudy to quarterback Liam Fitzgerald.

Colletto, who was also the Gatorade state player of the year, started on defense when he transferred from Kingston, a Class 2A school in Kitsap County. The coach-player agreement made last summer was Colletto would play both positions as a senior.

And as much as he shined offensively, he did so in defending the open field. Colletto had 38 tackles, three interceptions and forced four fumbles, the state championship game serving as a microcosm.

Colletto had a touchdown run and pass in the win, 24-14 against Richland. He also had the championship-saving interception with 1:01 left to give Camas its first football title.

“We always knew based on watching Jack in practice that he was going to be pretty good at quarterback and he was going to surprise some people,” Eagle said. “I didn’t think people were quite ready for what was about to come … and obviously he exceeded expectations because we didn’t even realize what a tremendous runner he was.”

Week by week, Eagle said the Papermakers’ playbook grew. Colletto is described by coaches as a quick study.

He patterned his game after Brett Favre and has been compared to Tim Tebow. But only has one scholarship offer — Idaho State — to play quarterback.

Eagle said his phone has been “blowing up” with inquiries about Colletto since the beginning of Camas’ playoff run in November. Colletto won’t field calls unless it’s about him playing quarterback.

“I know they have to be a little (cautious), make sure they want the person on their team to offer them a bunch of money,” Colletto said. “Hopefully more will come, I just don’t know when. I’m just wading it.”

He looks at the state trophy now etched with Camas’ name and says, “It’s something that we still can’t believe that happened.”

Well, it did. And Colletto was the starting quarterback.

Offense

QB, Jack Colletto, Camas, 6-3, 215, Sr.

Threw for 2,846 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,253 yards and 21 touchdowns.

TE, Hunter Bryant, Eastside Catholic, 6-3, 230, Sr.

Selected co-offensive MVP for the Metro League’s Mountain Division; averaged 18-yards per catch.

WR, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Garfield, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year for the Metro League’s Valley Division had 1,480 all-purpose yards.

WR, Devin Culp, Gonzaga Prep, 6-4, 230, Jr.

Oregon commit named Greater Spokane League all-purpose Player of the Year as led Bullpups to GSL title.

RB, Connor Wedington, Sumner, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Four-star recruit had 2,048 all-purpose yards with 19 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.

RB, JJ Jerome, Monroe, 6-0, 210, Sr.

First-team All-Wesco pick finished season with 2,029 rushing yards rushing with 27 touchdowns.

OL, Foster Sarell, Graham-Kapowsin, 6-7, 310, Sr.

Five-star recruit was named South Puget Sound League co-MVP; will play in Army All-American game.

OL, Henry Bainivalu, Skyline, 6-6, 295, Sr.

Washington commit was named KingCo 4A Lineman of the Year, totaling seven sacks in league play.

OT, Abraham Lucas, Archbishop Murphy, 6-8, 260, Sr.

Washington State commit helped lead Wildcats to a Class 2A state championship this season.

OT, Brody McKnight, Eastside Catholic, 6-3, 300, Sr.

Montana State commit was selected Offensive Lineman of the Year for the Metro League’s Mountain Division.

OL, Quazzel White, Lincoln, 6-4, 305, Sr.

Washington State commit helped his team win four-straight league championships.

K, Ryan Henderson, Archbishop Murphy, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Made field goals from 50, 54, and 56 yards this season, garnering a preferred walk-on invite from Washington.

Defense

DT, Brigham Whitby, Richland, 6-0, 280, Sr.

Mid-Columbia Conference’s defensive Player of the Year helped hold opponents to 11.6 points per game.

DT, Doug Russell, O’Dea, 6-5, 270, Sr.

Metro League Mountain Division’s defensive Lineman of the Year led Irish to Class 3A state title game.

DE, Joe Tryon, Hazen, 6-5, 230, Sr.

Washington State commit was named a North Puget Sound League Defensive Lineman of the Year.

DL, Brock Wellsfry, Hanford, 6-6, 280, Sr.

Oregon State commit is just as imposing offensively as he is defensively with his size and quick feet.

LB, Michael Matthews, Camas, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Montana commit is a two-time Class 4A Greater St. Helens League Defensive Player of the Year.

LB, Ben Wilson, Sumner, 6-2, 215, Jr.

Named the South Puget Sound League’s defensive Player of the Year after he totaled 201 tackles.

LB, Cade Otton, Tumwater, 6-5, 225, Sr.

Washington commit had 123 tackles and three sacks to help team reach the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

DB, Darreon Moore, Kamiakin, 5-11, 175, Sr.

First-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference defensive pick was key in Class 4A state championship run.

DB, Mack Minnehan, Woodinville, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Named KingCo’s Defensive Player of the Year as he helped the Falcons to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

DB, Kyler Gordon, Archbishop Murphy, 5-11, 180, Jr.

Had 20 tackles and five interceptions in championship season stunted by five forfeits from opponents.

DB, Jovan McConico, Kent-Meridian, 6-0, 185, Jr.

Had a North Puget Sound League-leading six interceptions, returning one 102 yards for a touchdown.

P, Ryan Rehkow, Central Valley, 6-4, 190, Sr.

BYU commit averaged 47.9 yards on 29 punts and was named to the All-Greater Spokane League team.