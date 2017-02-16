Committee members researched 138 years of SPS athletics to select the Class of 2017 and will induct the honorees at the Washington Athletic Club.

While Brandon Roy is busy Thursday coaching Nathan Hale’s boys basketball team to a semifinal win in the SeaKing district tournament, Seattle Public Schools’ athletic department will be honoring Roy and some of his peers as part of its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The ceremony will be held at the Washington Athletic Club on Thursday. Hale, with Roy as its first-year coach, plays West Seattle in the district semifinal at Bellevue College. The Wildcats lost to the Raiders, 72-59, last week but led by as many as nine points in the game.

Roy’s luminous basketball career that includes NBA All-Star appearances and his No. 3 jersey being retired at the University of Washington began at Garfield. He is one of 22 former Seattle Public Schools (SPS) athletes to achieve feats the district felt time to gather and honor in a new Hall of Fame.

SPS began announcing the Class of 2017 in January. Roy joins fellow Garfield star Joyce Walker, four-time NCAA track champion Ginnie Crawford (Rainier Beach), three-time NBA champion James Edwards (Roosevelt) and Jim Whittaker (West Seattle), the first American to climb Mount Everest, as the final release of names.

Nate Robinson, who was signed by the Delaware 87ers of the NBA’s D-League, was named last week along with tennis pioneer Trish Bostrom (Chief Sealth), basketball standout Keith Harrell (Garfield), former Sonics general manager Bob Houbregs (Queen Anne), two-sport legend Earl Johnson (Ballard), and Olympic swimmer Lynn Colella (Nathan Hale).

The first group announced was former Franklin basketball greats Jason Terry and Rhonda (Smith) Banchero, Olympic swimmer Rick Colella (Nathan Hale) and NFL running back Greg Lewis (Ingraham). William Jennings Coyle, the former quarterback and politician who graduated from Broadway High in 1908, will be honored posthumously.