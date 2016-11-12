Lakeside wins third consecutive state swimming team championship.

Cameron Smith pulled off an upset when she won the 500-yard freestyle in her first Class 3A state meet three years ago.

Smith has spent the past three state swimming meets making sure she doesn’t get upset herself.

The Seattle Prep senior completed a career sweep Saturday night, winning her fourth consecutive 500 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 58.59 seconds at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

“It’s relieving,” Smith said with a smile. “You can’t be a freshman that goes out and wins and then not (keep winning). You have to do it every other year too. It’s definitely a weight taken off my shoulders in a way, but I worked really hard to get it.”

Smith, who will continue her swimming career at Arizona State, said the first championship was her favorite.

But she also likes going out on top.

“You don’t know who’s going to be new, especially with all the schools moving up and down classifications,” Smith said. “I never really know what to expect. … By the time it was my senior year it was a really, really fun thing, so I’m definitely sad to be done.”

Lakeside ensured that all three state champions from last season repeated in their respective classifications, with the Lions winning their third straight Class 3A title. Lakeside didn’t have an individual state champion, but won the 200 free relay, placed second in the 200 medley relay and finished fourth in the 400 free relay to collect points.

Lakeside sophomore Isabel Chien placed second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and senior Caroline Wagner finished second in the 50 freestyle for the Lions (244 points), who edged second-place Bellevue (234) for the title.

“We had a lot of girls in the ‘A’ finals,” said Lakeside coach Susan Mayfield, who was named the Coach of the Year by the coaches association, “and because of the depth of the team we’re able to field three strong relays, and those are worth so many points, so that really gave us an advantage. I just really commend all of the girls for coming together. They knew they had to fight and they really did.”

Notes

• Meadowdale senior Kelly Morgan, who moved to Washington from Virginia before the start of the season, won her first state title topping Smith by .41 in the 200 freestyle (1:51.07). Morgan won the 100 butterfly in 56.06.

• Franklin’s Mandolin Nguyen was named the Class 3A Swimmer of the Meet. The sophomore won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.50) and 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.59.

• Bellevue got off to a strong start at state, winning the 200 medley relay with a state-meet record time of 1:46.48.

• The closest event of the day was the diving competition, where Bainbridge senior Zora Opalka edged Lakeside’s Amber Chong by less than a point to win the state title 422.10-421.70.