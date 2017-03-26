The Panthers are the Seattle area's highest-ranked team in the initial rankings.
The first baseball rankings of the season from Lem Elway at washingtonbaseballpoll.com were released Sunday night.
You can find them here (scroll down to the bottom of the page).
Seattle Prep is the highest-ranked Seattle-area team, checking in at No. 2 among Class 3A schools.
The No. 1 ranked teams are: Puyallup (4A), Southridge (3A), Lynden (2A) and Cashmere (1A).
