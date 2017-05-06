Redmond softball, Kamiak boys golf, Interlake girls track and field and Newport boys soccer also listed as state's leaders in the classroom.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) released its spring sports academic state champions. The list is separated by sport or activity per classification, averaging the team’s compiled grade point average (GPA) to comprise the winner.

Seattle Prep topped the Class 3A baseball field for the second straight year. The Panthers (15-9, 10-5 Metro League) combined for a 3.690 GPA for the 20-member team.

Thomas Jefferson calculated a 3.939 GPA for its 12-player girls tennis team to lead Class 4A while Eastlake softball’s 12-member team has a combined GPA of 3.910 to win the academic title in its sport for Class 4A. The Wolves are 11-5 overall and 7-4 in KingCo play this season.

Here’s the complete list for WIAA spring sports:

2017 Spring Academic State Champions