The sophomore, who won the Class 1A girls district title Saturday at the Westside Classic, deals with anemia, but it hasn’t stopped her from succeeding at a high level.

LAKEWOOD — Sage Gibson braced for the crash. The payoff never comes without a price for the Seattle Christian sophomore cross-country runner.

Battling anemia hounds Gibson daily, but more so when she’s expending so much energy.

Gibson used every ounce of energy in her tank to repeat as district champion in the girls Class 1A race Saturday in the Westside Classic championship meet at American Lake Veterans Golf Course.

The Warriors’ top runner gave everything she had to hit the finish line in 20 minutes, 21.50 seconds over the 3.1-mile course, then collapsed to the grass 10 yards after the line. Gibson, who was helped out of the finish chute by officials, covered the slightly altered course in nearly 1:04 faster than her winning time of 2015.

“This felt honestly like the hardest race I’ve ever run,” said Gibson, who took 10th at state last season as a freshman. “I don’t know what it was. Since I struggle with anemia, that kind of affects me after each race.

“I felt strong [during the race], so that’s what matters.”

Gibson’s plan before each race revolves around faith, and with each race, she appears to get better.

“A lot of people going in with a lot of strategies,” said Gibson, who takes iron supplements daily. “I just run kind of like [the film] ‘Chariots of Fire,’ to be feel God’s pleasure. I gave it everything I’ve got. It’s just passion.”

The Lindbergh boys, led by the fourth-place finish from junior Tyler Hughey (17:14.10), claimed their first district title since 2011, taking the Class 2A team crown. The Eagles had four runners in the top nine.

White River senior Courtney Gelmini took almost two minutes off last year’s Westside Classic time and that added up to victory in the girls Class 2A race in a time of 19:16.5.

“We do a lot of training on the hills, so the hills probably helped me,” said Gelmini. “I think that was probably my strongest point in the race. I wanted to get the lead right from the beginning.

“I was scared the entire way.”

Notes

• Tahoma junior Dawson Besst, who was 20th in last season’s Class 4A state boys race, came home third in the boys race Saturday by stopping the timer in 16:21.60. Besst was one of three Bears to finish in the top 12 as defending state champions finished third with 91 points in 4A boys. Camas senior Yacine Guermali sailed to victory in 15:51.80 as the Papermakers won the team title.

“My goal with this race was to kind of kick it back a little bit,” Besst said. “The strategy coming into this is all about place. It’s not really about time, it’s about placing and trying to get your team through [to state].”

The Tahoma girls put up a second-place finish among 4A teams with 121 points to Camas’ winning total of 51. The Bears were led by the eighth-place finish of junior Breanna Glover (19:33.80).

• Hazen sophomore Shannon Gifford made a bold statement in her first year against 4A girls, taking second in 18:58.10 to Camas’ Emma Jenkins (18:34.70). The Highlanders are 3A in size and opted up to 4A.

“I was just focusing on running my race, having fun with my team and not getting too worked up about it,” said Gifford, who took 16th in 3A state last season. “It’s been fun both years, because it’s been raining and I really like the rain.”

• Bellevue Christian junior Jared Donnel won the Class 1A boys race in a time of 17:15.70, posting a dominant 33.20-second victory in the final race of the day.

• Junior James Mwaura of Lincoln of Tacoma captured his second consecutive district title in 3A boys, posting a winning clocking of 16:11.60. Gig Harbor won the 3A boys team title, 61-85 over Lakes of Tacoma.

• Senior Savanna Craig of Mountain View of Vancouver took top honors in the 3A girls race in 18:39.30. Peninsula claimed the 3A girls team crown, 65-75 over Central Kitsap.

• The state cross country meet is next Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.