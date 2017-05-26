The Roughriders edged Metro League rival Garfield in a semifinal to make their first appearance in a state soccer game. Snohomish, which won two of the last three Class 4A state titles, beat Gig Harbor 4-3.

PUYALLUP — The Class 3A boys state soccer championship will feature one squad making its title-game debut and another that has become a mainstay at the state tournament.

Roosevelt topped Metro League rival Garfield 1-0 to clinch the Roughriders’ first appearance in the state title game. Roosevelt will square off against Snohomish, which moved to Class 3A this season after winning two of the past three Class 4A state titles.

“That’s everything we worked for. It’s just really emotional right now,” Roosevelt coach Gary Hunter said while choking up. “We’re just really happy. We’ve put in so much work. These kids have just done so much to get there.”

The lone goal came off a free kick in the 35th minute. Avery Jacobson sent the ball in front of the goal and senior Brayden Ballman headed it into the back of the net.

Garfield and Roosevelt battled in a physical game until the end, but Ballman’s goal held up for Roosevelt (19-2-3), which also beat Garfield 3-2 in a league game on April 5.

“They’re a great team. The Metro league is a great league,” Hunter said. “… I think Garfield has great players. You could’ve easily had Garfield and Roosevelt in the finals. They’ve got great kids.”

Garfield coach Carlos Enriquez and the Bulldogs expected another close, hard-fought game this time around and neither team disappointed. Enriquez said that several players on Roosevelt and Garfield (13-6-2) play on club teams together and that can add a little fuel to the competitive fire when they square off in the state tournament.

It’s also helped forge a strong rivalry between the two teams.

“We’ve been battling them since KingCo 4A,” said Enriquez, referring to the years before Garfield and Roosevelt moved to the Metro in 2014. “They’re the guys we look to beat and we’re the guys they look to beat.”

A third-place finish in 2013 was previously the top mark for Roosevelt, which will play Snohomish (18-3-0) for the state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sparks Stadium.

The Panthers advanced after holding off Gig Harbor for a 4-3 victory.

Snohomish netted its first goal in the second minute of the game and built up a 4-1 lead thanks to a pair of goals by senior Logan Stapleton. Gig Harbor (14-4-3) made things interesting with a goal in the 75th minute by Jovani Martinez and another score two minutes later by Max Frank.

In the end, Snohomish’s defense held off the Tides’ final push. The Panthers finished fourth in Class 4A last year after winning state titles in 2014 and 2015 and have participated in 18 of the last 19 state tournaments. Snohomish moved to the 3A classification prior to the start of the 2016-17 school year and has continued its perennial success.

“Not our best performance but we hung on and we live to fight again,” first-year Snohomish coach Matthew Raney said. “… Everything they’ve got this year has been because they earned it. They fought for it, they bled for it and this year has been no exception to that. You don’t get here by luck or by chance. You get here because it’s a marathon and they’ve set themselves up well to win the marathon.”

Gig Harbor and Garfield will play in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sparks Stadium.