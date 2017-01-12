Undefeated Raiders don't crack top-10 when home court advantage and margin of victory are also factored into calculations.

Rankings are fun to debate, so discuss this: USA Today’s computer rankings don’t regard Nathan Hale as the best team in the country like other calculations. The undefeated Raiders check in at No. 16, according to USA Today.

Unlike the new Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) used by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), home court advantage and margin of victory are some of the other statistics factored into USA Today’s final rankings. The site also offers a disclaimer in noting as the season progresses, the data being weighed will be more accurate.

Nathan Hale, which was 3-18 last year, continues to breeze through its competition, regardless. It defeated Franklin, 91-55, at home Wednesday. Senior Michael Porter Jr., who’s rated the second-best recruit in the country by ESPN, finished with 42 points and 14 rebounds.

Porter, who’s family relocated from Missouri, was ejected late in the game after getting his second technical foul for hanging on the rim after a dunk. His first tech was part of a shoving match with Franklin players. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 30 points and 15 rebounds this season.

The Raiders (12-0, 8-0 Metro League) arguably have their toughest game of the season when they travel to play Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) on Monday in the Hoophall Classic. Oak Hill (16-2) is ranked ninth by USA Today and doesn’t appear at all in other popular high school boys basketball sites.

Go figure.

Meanwhile Nathan Hale tops MaxPreps’ writers’ rankings and is fourth in the site’s computer rankings.

The Raiders play at Bishop Blanchet on Friday. The game will be broadcasted live via The High School Sports Network.