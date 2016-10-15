Football
Auburn at Federal Way
Rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Federal Way.
Curtis at Emerald Ridge
Rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Sparks Stadium.
Klahowya at Port Townsend
Originally scheduled on Friday, rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Memorial Field.
Diving
Results for State and District qualification between Bainbridge, Lakeside, Lake Washington, Holy Names Academy, Bishop Blanchet and Garfield.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.