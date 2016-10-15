Football

Auburn at Federal Way

Rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Federal Way.

Curtis at Emerald Ridge

Rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Sparks Stadium.

Klahowya at Port Townsend

Originally scheduled on Friday, rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Memorial Field.

Diving

Results for State and District qualification between Bainbridge, Lakeside, Lake Washington, Holy Names Academy, Bishop Blanchet and Garfield.