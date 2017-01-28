Boys basketball:

Nathan Hale 100, Ballard 57

Nathan Hale only put up its third-highest scoring output of the season when it hit the century mark against Ballard. And this is less than 24 hours after the Raiders hard-fought nationally televised 69-65 win at Garfield. Michael Porter Jr. led the bunch with 25.



Girls basketball:

For full results, click here.

Boys wrestling:

Berserker Invitational Results

Girls bowling:

4A West Central District championships

Team results: Jefferson 3,122; South Kitsap 3,102; Puyallup 2,959; Rogers 2,888; Curtis 2,857; Cascade 2,855; Decatur 2,653; Kennedy Catholic 2,167.