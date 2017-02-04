Boys basketball:



Bellevue 60, Redmond 57

Bellevue clinched a spot in Wednesday’s Kingco 3A title game against Mercer Island with a semifinal win over Redmond Saturday night.

Mercer Island 60, Lake Washington 58

Tied at 58, Shain Scott stole the ball with eight seconds left and hit both ends of the one-and-one to seal the Mercer Island win and a trip to Newport High School on Wednesday to face Bellevue in the Kingco 3A title game.

Kentwood ends Federal Way’s nation-leading winning streak

Girls basketball:

White River 87, Franklin Pierce 48

Kendall Bird’s typical scoring surge, this time 32 points, led White River’s dominant performance to take the 2A SPSL tournament title.

Auburn Riverside tops Kentlake for NPSL tournament title

Boys wrestling:

Wesco 3A South sub-regional

The Times’ Matt Massey covered Edmonds-Woodway’s triumph Saturday afternoon.

Wesco 3A North sub-regional

Team scores: Marysville-Pilchuck 321, Everett 313, Arlington 265.5, Snohomish 213.5, Oak Harbor 190.5, Marysville-Getchell 138, Stanwood 115.

Wesco 4A Tournament

2A District 1 sub-regional

Girls wrestling:

District 3 sub-regional

Boys swimming:

4A West Central District 3 meet

Gymnastics:

SPSL

Metro League championship meet