Football

Bishop Blanchet 29, Cleveland 14

After surviving a three-way playoff Tuesday to get there, Bishop Blanchet beat Cleveland on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to claim the seventh seed to Districts, while ending Cleveland’s playoff hopes.

Lakeside 35, Nathan Hale 21

Freshman quarterback Jack Dickinson came off the bench and threw five touchdown passes, three to Zane Bailey, to lead Lakeside past Nathan Hale and claiming the eighth seed to Districts after surviving Tuesday’s three-way playoff round. Nathan Hale is out of playoff contention.

Arlington beats Marysville-Pilchuck, Stanwood in three-team tiebreaker

Arlington took down Marysville-Pilchuck and Stanwood in a three-team “Kansas City” tiebreaker Saturday to claim Wesco 3A’s final playoff spot. The tiebreaker consisted of overtime-style possessions starting at the 25-yard line. Marysville-Pilchuck turned the ball over on downs in its possession and conceded a 4th and 16 and an eventual Arlington touchdown to lose. Arlington scored on its opening possession against Stanwood then recovered a fumble on defense to clinch the league’s final playoff spot.

Volleyball

4A NPSL Tournament

Auburn Riverside swept Kentwood and dropped Auburn Mountainview in four sets to claim the top seed out of the NPSL on Saturday at Auburn Mountainview High School. Kentwood beat Tahoma in four sets to take the third seed. Ciera Zimmerman served out 52 assists for Riverside in the championship bout. Calley Heilborn had a double-double of 29 kills and 22 digs.

4A SPSL Tournament

Bellarmine Prep downed Curtis and Puyallup back-to-back in four sets to claim the top seed out of the SPSL Saturday at Sumner High School. Curtis beat Emerald Ridge in four sets to claim the third seed.

3A KingCo Tournament

Mercer Island easily disposed of Bellevue with a sweep on the Wolverine’s home floor to claim the KingCo 3A tournament championship with set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-13.

Metro League Tournament

Lakeside didn’t drop a set in the Metro League Tournament, sweeping through all four opponents to claim the top seed out of the Metro League Saturday at Chief Sealth High School. The Lions beat Eastside Catholic 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in the final.

Girls soccer

Boys tennis

West Central District Tournament – Day Two

Team champion: Kentwood 15.

Team finishes: Skyview 14, Battle Ground 11, Bellarmine Prep 11, Sumner 11, Union 10, Hazen 9, Auburn Riverside 8, Emerald Ridge 6, Olympia 6, Curtis 5, Kentridge 4, Tahoma 4, Auburn 4, Puyallup 2, Todd Beamer 2.

Individual scores

Singles semifinals

Gunner Harlan (Battle Ground) def. Alex Boupharath (Kentwood) 6-3, 7-5; Andrew Kabacy (Skyline) def. Colby Tong (Riverside) 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

Finals

Kabacy (Skyline) def. Harlan (Battle Ground) 6-2, 6-3. Third place match: Tong (Riverside) def. Boupharath (Kentwood) 6-0, 6-1. Fifth place match: Ong (Olympia) def. Carlson (Curtis) 7-5, 6-4. Seventh place match: Thornquist (Auburn) def. Vu (Bellarmine) 6-1, 6-2. Ninth place match for alternate to State: Manalo (Battle Ground def. Magbaleta (Tahoma) 8-6.

Doubles semifinals

Lee/Chen (Hazen) def. Jacobsen/Vanhout (Sumner) 2-6, 7-6, 7-6; Chanthavong/Calpagiu (Union) def. Curry-Edwards/Boupharath (Kentwood) 6-3, 6-3.

Finals

Chanthavong/Calpagiu (Union) def. Lee/Chen (Hazen) 6-1, 6-3. Third place match: Curry-Edwards/Boupharath (Kentwood) def. Jacobsen/Vanhout (Sumner) 6-1, 7-5. Banken/Cassens (Emerald Ridge) def. Kellie/Collie (Bellarmine) 6-1, 6-2. Seventh place match: Sheppert/Gaylor (Skyline) def. Mark/Peterson (Sumner) 7-6, 6-2. Ninth place for alternate to State: Kim/Nguyen (Beamer) def. Gutierrez/Pham (Kentridge) 8-5.

Girls Swimming

Cross Country

Cross Country NW District Championships

Girls diving

Girls Kingco Championships 2016