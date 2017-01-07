Boys basketball:

Federal Way 108, Kent-Meridian 67

Federal Way moved to 12-0 with its third 100-plus point game of the season, dominating the Royals in a non-league NPSL contest. Malcom Cola scored 31 points, with Etan Collins contributing 20.

For full results, click here.

Girls basketball:

Bishop Blanchet 46, Seattle Prep 35

No. 1-ranked Bishop Blanchet (3A) remained unblemished, knocking Seattle Prep from the ranks of the undefeated with a Sunday afternoon Metro League win.

For full results, click here.

Boys swimming:

Kentridge Invitational

Boys wrestling:

Everett Classic

Bainbridge Island Invite

Shoreline Invite

Panther Classic