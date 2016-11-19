Football

Eastside Catholic 57, Lakes 17

Ze’Shaun Lewis threw for four touchdown passes as Eastside Catholic steamrolled Lakes by 40 points to advance to the 3A state semifinals. The defending champions will play Kamiakin next week to determine which school will advance to the state finals.

Archbishop Murphy 48, Tumwater 10

Archbishop Murphy scored 31 unanswered points, and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a dominant 38 point victory, ensuring that their postseason run will continue for at least another week. The Wildcats will play Lynden in the state semifinals on Nov. 26. Aaron Lommers has the story.

Richland 49, Bothell 28

Jacob Sirmon threw for three touchdown passes, giving him 21 on the season, as Richland thumped Bothell by 21 points. The loss was the worst postseason loss in Bothell program history.

Liberty 21, River Ridge 14

Liberty held on to a seven-point victory when River Ridge couldn’t pull off a potentially game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. Liberty will face Ellensburg on Nov. 26, with a spot in the 2A state finals on the line.

Girls Soccer



St. George’s 1, Kalama 0

Mary Neder hit a penalty kick in stoppage time of the first half and St. Georges won the 1B/2B state championship over the Kalama Chinooks.

Boys Soccer

St. Georges 2, Crosspoint Academy

Mitchell Ward scored two goals as St. Georges won the 1B/2B state championship.

