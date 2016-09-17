Football:
Kennedy Catholic scored with four seconds left, but Kentwood stopped the Lancers’ two-point conversion attempt to hold on for a 41-40 non-league win on the road.
For full results, click here.
Girls Volleyball:
West Seattle fell in three sets on the road to Skyview.
For full results, click here.
Girls Soccer:
For full results, click here.
Boys Golf:
Nathan Hale (NH) 94 points, Ballard (B) 90 (Friday – 9/16)
Par 36
1. Nick Peterson (B) 41 strokes; 2. Aaron Lowe (NH) 42; 3. Mitch Turner (B) 45.
Girls Golf:
Ballard 65 points, Nathan Hale 35
Par 37
1. Emily Miclead (B) 18 points; 1. Millie Jacobson (B) 18 points; 3. Adriana Rauluik (B) 17 points.
Boys Tennis:
Auburn Riverside (AR) 3, Auburn (A) 2
Singles
Brian Thornquist (A) defeated Colby Tong (AR) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Troy Preshum (A) defeated Michael Kim (AR) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles:
Garrett Miller/Kevin Airis (AR) defeated Mason Ruffin/Ryan Yorke (A) 6-3, 6-1; Matthew Butler/Calvin Park AR defeated Taylor Glenn/Trey Callero (A) 6-0,6-0; Andy Tu/Isaiah Shin (AR) defeated Jesus Perez/Will Jones (A) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Renton (R) 3, Clover Park (CP) 0 (Friday)
Singles:
Ho Howard (R) defeated (CP) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles:
Philip Nguyen/Sam Nguyen (R) defeated (CP) 7-6 (7-1), 6-0; David Huynh/Deobanie Batobato (R) defeated (CP) 6-2, 6-0.
Boys Water Polo:
Multiple Goal Scorers:
Bellevue: Mario Abdel Shaed (2)
Curtis: Sam Abbott (4), Dan Melin (3), David Ling (2), Abhi Larson (2)
The South Whidbey Carl Westling Invite in Langley, Wash. For results, click here.
