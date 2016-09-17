Football:

Kennedy Catholic scored with four seconds left, but Kentwood stopped the Lancers’ two-point conversion attempt to hold on for a 41-40 non-league win on the road.

For full results, click here.

Girls Volleyball:

West Seattle fell in three sets on the road to Skyview.

For full results, click here.

Girls Soccer:

For full results, click here.

Boys Golf:

Nathan Hale (NH) 94 points, Ballard (B) 90 (Friday – 9/16)

Par 36

1. Nick Peterson (B) 41 strokes; 2. Aaron Lowe (NH) 42; 3. Mitch Turner (B) 45.

Girls Golf:

Ballard 65 points, Nathan Hale 35

Par 37

1. Emily Miclead (B) 18 points; 1. Millie Jacobson (B) 18 points; 3. Adriana Rauluik (B) 17 points.

Boys Tennis:

Auburn Riverside (AR) 3, Auburn (A) 2

Singles

Brian Thornquist (A) defeated Colby Tong (AR) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Troy Preshum (A) defeated Michael Kim (AR) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles:

Garrett Miller/Kevin Airis (AR) defeated Mason Ruffin/Ryan Yorke (A) 6-3, 6-1; Matthew Butler/Calvin Park AR defeated Taylor Glenn/Trey Callero (A) 6-0,6-0; Andy Tu/Isaiah Shin (AR) defeated Jesus Perez/Will Jones (A) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Renton (R) 3, Clover Park (CP) 0 (Friday)

Singles:

Ho Howard (R) defeated (CP) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles:

Philip Nguyen/Sam Nguyen (R) defeated (CP) 7-6 (7-1), 6-0; David Huynh/Deobanie Batobato (R) defeated (CP) 6-2, 6-0.

Boys Water Polo:

Curtis 12, Bellevue 4

Multiple Goal Scorers:

Bellevue: Mario Abdel Shaed (2)

Curtis: Sam Abbott (4), Dan Melin (3), David Ling (2), Abhi Larson (2)

Cross Country

Three area cross country meets took place on Saturday.

The South Whidbey Carl Westling Invite in Langley, Wash. For results, click here.

The Sundodger High School Invitational at Lincoln Park. For results, click here