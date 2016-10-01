Football
Sumner 76, Puyallup 35
No come-from-behind effort was needed this week. University of Washington commit Connor Wedington ran for 265 yards on 20 carries, scoring four touchdowns as Sumner raced to a 41-14 halftime lead and eventual win in SPSL play. Puyallup’s Nathaniel Holcomb, coming off an 11-man state record 10 touchdown passes last week, threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns but was picked twice.

Volleyball
Archbishop Murphy won six consecutive games on Saturday to claim the Reach the Peak Invitational at Glacier Peak High School, which saw 16 schools from multiple classifications compete.
Results below:
Pool Play
Pool 1: Issaquah 3-0, Sumner 2-1, Anacortes 1-2, Juanita 0-3.
Pool 2: Lynden Christian 3-0, Roosevelt 2-1, Everett 1-2, Hazen 0-3.
Pool 3: Archbishop Murphy 3-0, Glacier Peak 2-1, Overlake 1-2, Lake Washington 0-3.
Pool 4: Stanwood 3-0, Garfield 2-1, South Kitsap 1-2, Cedarcrest 0-3.
Consolation Bracket
South Kitsap d. Lake Washington 25-18, 25-16; Anacortes d. Hazen 25-21, 25-13; Juanita d. Overlake 25-19, 25-12; Everett d. Cedarcrest 25-13, 25-22; SEMI-FINALS: Anacortes d. South Kitsap 25-23, 25-23; Juanita d. Everett 25-23, 25-20; FINALS: Anacortes d. Juanita 25-17, 25-14
Championship Bracket
Archbishop Murphy d. Roosevelt 25-17, 23-25, 15-7; Stanwood d. Sumner 25-14, 25-15; Lynden Christian d. Glacier Peak 25-15, 25-17; Issaquah d. Garfield 25-16, 25-17; SEMI-FINALS: Archbishop Murphy d. Stanwood 25-16, 25-11; Lynden Christian d. Issaquah 25-21, 25-17; FINALS: Archbishop Murphy d. Lynden Christian 25-21, 28-26.
Girls soccer
King’s 9, Cedar Park Christian 0
Claire Diede slid in four assists to teammates as seven different goal scorers contributed to King’s dismantling Cedar Park Christian.

Swimming
Full results of this weekend’s area meets are below.
Cleveland at Holy Names Academy Results 2016
