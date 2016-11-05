Football:

Winners advance past the qualifying round to the First Round round of 16.

4A

Mariner 51, Kennedy Catholic 6

Lake Stevens 42, Federal Way 10

3A

Bonney Lake 56, Mercer Island 42

Gig Harbor 14, Interlake 13

Kelso 19, Seattle Prep 14

For full results, click here.

Volleyball

Monroe 3, Jackson 1

Monroe emerged victorious in Saturday’s loser-out contest, taking District 1’s second bid after falling in the championship game to Lake Stevens.

For full results, click here.

Soccer

4A Wesco

Kamiak 3, Glacier Peak 0

Kamiak was one goal shy of winning the entire league on Thursday night, but left no doubt about clinching a state berth on Saturday.

4A KingCo

Woodinville 3, Issaquah 1

An 11-shot penalty shootout kept Issaquah out of the state tournament on Thursday. And on Saturday, it was Woodinville slotting three goals past Issaquah which ultimately ended the season and gave Woodinville KingCo’s final state playoff bid.

3A District

Arlington 1, Snohomish 0

Arlington curved in a corner kick to claim the District 1 title.

2A District 1/2

Archbishop Murphy 5, Bellingham 0

Archbishop Murphy lost its Oct. 29 game but reeled off three straight wins in the district tournament to claim the third and final state playoff position out of district 1/2, capped with a 5-0 win over Bellingham on Saturday.

For full results, click here.

Volleyball

4A West Central District

Auburn Riverside came out on top in the battle of NPSL and SPSL squads.

4A District 1

Monroe 3, Jackson 1

4A District 2

Issaquah 3, Eastlake 1

Bothell handled Issaquah 3-1 to claim the district 2 title, but Issaquah beat Eastlake to claim the district’s second bid to state.

Cross Country

A Holy Names Academy runner claimed the individual 3A title.

Girls Swimming

Lakeside won the SeaKing District tournament.