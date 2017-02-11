Boys Basketball

Monroe 65, Kamiak 62

Monore needed a big offensive performance to overcome Kamiak’s strong defensive unit. They got one on Saturday, as Trenton Newhouse scored 25 points in the Bearcat’s overtime victory. With the win, the Bearcats advance to the 4A tournament finals, where they will play top-seeded Glacier Peak on February 16.

Glacier Peak 57, Lake Stevens 32

Glacier Peak went into the 4A boys tournament as the number one seed, and they showed why on Saturday night, beating their conference rival by 25 points to advance to the tournament finals against Monroe. Senior Seiver Southard scored 25 points as the Grizzlies dominated from beginning to end.

Squalicum 68, Arlington 58

Damek Mitchell chose a great time to have his game of the year, scoring 36 points to lead Squalicum to an important tournament win over the Eagles. The lead changed hands several times in the first half. The Storm took a 20-16 first quarter lead, and the Eagles pulled ahead in the second by scoring 21 points. In the second half, Squalicum never slowed down, sealing the game with 21 points in the first quarter. The Storm will play Shorecrest on February 15 for a spot in the 3A tournament finals.

Girls Basketball

Glacier Peak 66, Jackson 36

A 30-point victory over Jackson earned the Grizzlies a spot in the Northwest district tournament title game. Glacier Peak got off to a fast start, taking a 25-5 first quarter lead, and never trailing thereafter. Kayla Watkins scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, and every player off the bench saw action. Glaceir Peak will play Lake Stevens on February 16 for the 4A district tournament title.

Woodinville 64, Eastlake 62

This game was close throughout, and ended in nail-biting fashion. Every quarter ended with the teams within three points, and players on both sides put up outstanding performances. Gina Marxen and Cameron Edward scored 24 and 20 points respectively for Eastlake, and Gabby Whalen scored 20 points for Woodinville. In the end, the Falcons pulled it out by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter. Woodinville will play Bothell on February 16 for the KingCo 4A tournament title.

Swimming

Wrestling

