Girls Basketball
Eastlake 83, Bothell 65
The No. 3 seeded Wolves knocked off the top-seeded Cougars with an 18-point victory on Saturday night to win second place in the KingCo 4A girls tournament championship , led by a 22-point performance from junior Cameron Edward. With the win, Eastlake clinched a spot at regionals in the state tournament.
Boys Basketball
Inglemoor 56, Skyline 54
The Vikings won second place in the KingCo 4A boys basketball tournament with a two-point win over Skyline. With the win, No. 4 seed Ingelmoor advances to regionals in the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome
Kamiak 69, Monroe 60
The Knights clinched a spot at regionals with their nine point victory over Monroe. Kamiak placed second in the 4A District 1 tournament.
King’s 68, Mount Baker 57
Mount Baker saw its season come to an end with a loss to King’s in the District 1/2 1A basketball tournament. King’s clinched third place and grabbed a spot in regionals.
