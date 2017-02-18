Girls Basketball

Eastlake 83, Bothell 65

The No. 3 seeded Wolves knocked off the top-seeded Cougars with an 18-point victory on Saturday night to win second place in the KingCo 4A girls tournament championship , led by a 22-point performance from junior Cameron Edward. With the win, Eastlake clinched a spot at regionals in the state tournament.

Boys Basketball

Inglemoor 56, Skyline 54

The Vikings won second place in the KingCo 4A boys basketball tournament with a two-point win over Skyline. With the win, No. 4 seed Ingelmoor advances to regionals in the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome

Kamiak 69, Monroe 60

The Knights clinched a spot at regionals with their nine point victory over Monroe. Kamiak placed second in the 4A District 1 tournament.

King’s 68, Mount Baker 57

Mount Baker saw its season come to an end with a loss to King’s in the District 1/2 1A basketball tournament. King’s clinched third place and grabbed a spot in regionals.

