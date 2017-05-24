The Western Washington commit added weight lifting to her workouts this season and it showed in her 2017 statistics.

Rylie Wales hit the gym in an effort to lift her game. The lift in her hitting is just one reward the Snohomish High School senior is reaping this softball season.

Wales was a part-time starter on the Panther team that captured the school’s first Class 4A state championship last year, batting .341 with three extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 18 runs scored in 17 games.

This spring, coach Lou Kennedy calls her the MVP of a talented squad that has a shot at the Class 3A title in Lacey this weekend as Snohomish dropped one classification. Wales, a first baseman who has signed with Western Washington University, is hitting .592 with 19 extra-base knocks (a 1.750 slugging percentage), 42 RBI and 39 runs scored in 23 games — all team bests.

“Rylie’s as good as they come,” said Kennedy, now in his 13th season. “She loves the game and leads like no one I’ve ever had.”

Wales grew up with the game, playing outfield the past several years for the Snohomish S.W.A.T, a select team started and coached by her aunt, Patti Lande — a squad that also includes juniors Sami Reynolds and Emma Lande, Wales’ cousins and teammates on her high-school team.

Just 5-foot-3 as a freshman, a reason Lande originally moved her from the infield to outfield, Wales is now 5-8 and still growing. And getting stronger.

About 18 months ago, she added lifting weights into her workout regimen.

“I attribute a lot of my success to what I’ve done in the past year and a half. I’ve really thrown myself into weight lifting,” Wales said, noting she joined Excelerate Sport in Snohomish. “I absolutely love it there. I go there three to four days a week and they have me on a program and I’ve gotten bigger, faster, stronger because of them and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

She could barely squat the 45-pound bar when she started lifting and now squats better than 180 pounds.

“I’ve gotten incredibly stronger,” she said. “It’s insane. I owe a lot to them to their program and the trainers there are incredible. They’ve built me into the athlete I am today.”

Wales comes from an athletic family — her father, John, was a kicker for the University of Washington in the mid-1990s and her mother, Misty, rode horses. Two younger sisters also play sports — including Grace, who is a freshman on the softball team — and all are highly competitive.

“In my family, everything is competition, from board games to who calls shotgun first to who can swim out to that buoy the fastest or who can race my Dad down this hill,” she said, adding her cousins are often part of the competitions at family gatherings — including who can gather the most Easter eggs.

But Rylie, a 3.97 student, is as compassionate and caring as she is competitive.

“Rylie is a natural-born leader,” said teammate Ame Bridgman, who has known her since kindergarten. “She’s always the one trying to motivate everyone and bring everyone together. There’s so many things to say about her. She’s positive, kindhearted, fun-loving, energetic, just a great leader all around.”

When the Panthers had a 21-game win streak snapped by Meadowdale in the Northwest District title game last week, Wales told her teammates it happened for a reason and reminded them of last year’s district loss to Jackson, which was followed by the run at state.

“We’ll use this loss to drive us forward in a positive way,” she later said when asked how she expects the team to respond.

And expect Wales to be at the steering wheel.