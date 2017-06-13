Second-place finishes for team titles in boys cross country, girls golf and girls tennis were part of the Saints' yearlong success.

Second place helped Interlake win a different Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) championship.

The Saints clinched the Scholastic Cup for the 3A classification. The honor is given to the top school in each of the WIAA’s six classifications based on a yearlong tally of academic, athletic and sportsmanship excellence. Points are awarded by a school’s finish in each of the athletic and academic state championships.

Interlake was runner-up for the team title in boys cross country, girls golf and girls tennis. But it won academic state titles in boys and girls swimming and diving, girls track and field, boys tennis, band and orchestra to help total 1,555 points and nudge out Mercer Island (1,160) for the Class 3A title.

Almira Coulee Hartline won in Class 1B while Northwest Christian (Colbert) (Class 2B), Freeman (Class 1A), Sehome (Class 2A) and Mead (4A) took the Scholastic Cup in their classifications. Northwest Christian and Sehome won their third straight Scholastic Cup. Mead is on its sixth overall, this year displacing four-time champion Newport.