Washington commit Jaylen Nowell among the star-studded senior class representing the state against Oregon players.

The 23rd annual Merritt Truax Northwest Shootout rosters are set.

The boys and girls all-star basketball games pit Oregon’s top seniors against Washington’s on April 15 at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore. The girls will tip at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 6 p.m. Washington’s girls won last year’s matchup, 103-61, while Oregon won the boys 115-110.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those 18 or younger. Proceeds go to the Oregon Sports Authority. According to its website, the non-profit organization works to enhance the state’s economy and quality of life by attracting sports events and franchises.

Here are the rosters as selected by coaches:

Washington Girls All-Stars

Head Coach: Freddie Rehkow, Central Valley

Assistant Coach: Judy Walters, Central Valley

Players

PG Paisley Johnson / Glacier Peak

PG Te’a Adams / Juanita

F Elise Kooiman / Lynden

F Abbie Johnson / Okanogan

F Kayla Watson / Glacier Peak

F Kendall Bird / White River

C Promise Taylor / Sammamish

G Josie Matz / Wilson

G Sammy Fatkin / Glacier Peak

F Kallin Spiller / Lakeside

Oregon Girls All-Stars

Head Coach: Lindsay Strothers

Assistant coach: Yukiko Flennaugh

Players

F Aleah Goodman / La Salle

G Evina Westbrook / South Salem

PG Rosie Pflug / Sunset

F Kaelin Immel / South Ridge

G N’Dea Flye / Oregon City

F Nina Radford / Grant

C Abby Anderson / Glencoe

C Khiarica Rasheed / Grant

PG Bendu Yeaney / St. Mary’s

F Kennedy Fulcher / West Linn

Washington Boys All-Stars

Head Coach: Keffrey Fazio, West Seattle

Assistant Coaches: Pat Fitterer, retired from Ellensburg, and Connie Richardson, Emerald Ridge

Players

F Robert Gittens / Foss

F Collin Welp / Seattle Prep

SG Joey Bodoia / Bellarmine Prep

F Tanner Groves / Shadle Park

G Sindou Diallo / Curtis

G Cameron Cranston / Union

PG Nate Pryor / West Seattle

F John Moore / Curtis

G Jaylen Nowell / Garfield

G Ryan Rehkow / Central Valley

Oregon Boys All-Stars

Head Coach: Larry Doty

Assistant Coach: Dominick Doty

Players

C Matthew O’brien / Clackamas

F Zach Reichle / Wilsonville

PG Elijah Gonzales /Clackamas

G Geno West / Jefferson

G Nicolas Ah Sam / Springville

PG Braden Olsen / West Linn

C Spencer Hoffman / Churchill

PG Isaac Bonton / Parkrose

F Khalid Thomas / West Linn

G Cameron Parker / Jesuit