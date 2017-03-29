Washington commit Jaylen Nowell among the star-studded senior class representing the state against Oregon players.

Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The 23rd annual Merritt Truax Northwest Shootout rosters are set.

The boys and girls all-star basketball games pit Oregon’s top seniors against Washington’s on April 15 at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore. The girls will tip at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 6 p.m. Washington’s girls won last year’s matchup, 103-61, while Oregon won the boys 115-110.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those 18 or younger. Proceeds go to the Oregon Sports Authority. According to its website, the non-profit organization works to enhance the state’s economy and quality of life by attracting sports events and franchises.

Here are the rosters as selected by coaches:

Washington Girls All-Stars

Head Coach: Freddie Rehkow, Central Valley

Assistant Coach:  Judy Walters, Central Valley

Players

PG Paisley Johnson / Glacier Peak

PG Te’a Adams / Juanita

F Elise Kooiman / Lynden

F Abbie Johnson / Okanogan

F Kayla Watson / Glacier Peak

F Kendall Bird / White River

C Promise Taylor / Sammamish

G Josie Matz / Wilson

G Sammy Fatkin / Glacier Peak

F Kallin Spiller / Lakeside

Oregon Girls All-Stars

Head Coach: Lindsay Strothers

Assistant coach: Yukiko Flennaugh

Players

F Aleah Goodman / La Salle

G Evina Westbrook / South Salem

PG Rosie Pflug / Sunset

F Kaelin Immel / South Ridge

G N’Dea Flye / Oregon City

F Nina Radford / Grant

C Abby Anderson / Glencoe

C Khiarica Rasheed / Grant

PG Bendu Yeaney / St. Mary’s

F Kennedy Fulcher / West Linn

Washington Boys All-Stars

Head Coach: Keffrey Fazio, West Seattle

Assistant Coaches: Pat Fitterer, retired from Ellensburg, and Connie Richardson, Emerald Ridge

Players

F Robert Gittens / Foss

F Collin Welp / Seattle Prep

SG Joey Bodoia / Bellarmine Prep

F Tanner Groves / Shadle Park

G Sindou Diallo / Curtis

G Cameron Cranston / Union

PG Nate Pryor / West Seattle

F John Moore / Curtis

G Jaylen Nowell / Garfield

G Ryan Rehkow / Central Valley

Oregon Boys All-Stars

Head Coach: Larry Doty

Assistant Coach: Dominick Doty

Players

C Matthew O’brien / Clackamas

F Zach Reichle / Wilsonville

PG Elijah Gonzales /Clackamas

G Geno West / Jefferson

G Nicolas Ah Sam / Springville

PG Braden Olsen / West Linn

C Spencer Hoffman / Churchill

PG Isaac Bonton / Parkrose

F Khalid Thomas / West Linn

G Cameron Parker / Jesuit

Jayda Evans: 206-464-2067 or jevans@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @JaydaEvans. Jayda Evans covers prep sports. She offers observations, critiques, occasional offbeat tales and answers to select email inquiries. Evans also has written a book on the Storm and women's hoops titled, "Game On!"