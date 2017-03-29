Washington commit Jaylen Nowell among the star-studded senior class representing the state against Oregon players.
The 23rd annual Merritt Truax Northwest Shootout rosters are set.
The boys and girls all-star basketball games pit Oregon’s top seniors against Washington’s on April 15 at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Ore. The girls will tip at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 6 p.m. Washington’s girls won last year’s matchup, 103-61, while Oregon won the boys 115-110.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those 18 or younger. Proceeds go to the Oregon Sports Authority. According to its website, the non-profit organization works to enhance the state’s economy and quality of life by attracting sports events and franchises.
Here are the rosters as selected by coaches:
Washington Girls All-Stars
Head Coach: Freddie Rehkow, Central Valley
Assistant Coach: Judy Walters, Central Valley
Players
PG Paisley Johnson / Glacier Peak
PG Te’a Adams / Juanita
F Elise Kooiman / Lynden
F Abbie Johnson / Okanogan
F Kayla Watson / Glacier Peak
F Kendall Bird / White River
C Promise Taylor / Sammamish
G Josie Matz / Wilson
G Sammy Fatkin / Glacier Peak
F Kallin Spiller / Lakeside
Oregon Girls All-Stars
Head Coach: Lindsay Strothers
Assistant coach: Yukiko Flennaugh
Players
F Aleah Goodman / La Salle
G Evina Westbrook / South Salem
PG Rosie Pflug / Sunset
F Kaelin Immel / South Ridge
G N’Dea Flye / Oregon City
F Nina Radford / Grant
C Abby Anderson / Glencoe
C Khiarica Rasheed / Grant
PG Bendu Yeaney / St. Mary’s
F Kennedy Fulcher / West Linn
Washington Boys All-Stars
Head Coach: Keffrey Fazio, West Seattle
Assistant Coaches: Pat Fitterer, retired from Ellensburg, and Connie Richardson, Emerald Ridge
Players
F Robert Gittens / Foss
F Collin Welp / Seattle Prep
SG Joey Bodoia / Bellarmine Prep
F Tanner Groves / Shadle Park
G Sindou Diallo / Curtis
G Cameron Cranston / Union
PG Nate Pryor / West Seattle
F John Moore / Curtis
G Jaylen Nowell / Garfield
G Ryan Rehkow / Central Valley
Oregon Boys All-Stars
Head Coach: Larry Doty
Assistant Coach: Dominick Doty
Players
C Matthew O’brien / Clackamas
F Zach Reichle / Wilsonville
PG Elijah Gonzales /Clackamas
G Geno West / Jefferson
G Nicolas Ah Sam / Springville
PG Braden Olsen / West Linn
C Spencer Hoffman / Churchill
PG Isaac Bonton / Parkrose
F Khalid Thomas / West Linn
G Cameron Parker / Jesuit
