Roughriders earn 2-0 win to net Class 3A state championship. Snohomish, which had won two of the last three Class 4A titles, finished in the top four for the fifth consecutive season.

PUYALLUP – Vincent Duyungan couldn’t look.

The right-footed sophomore launched a shot from the corner of the box with his left foot in the 45th minute and closed his eyes.

He opened them when he heard the Roosevelt fans cheering.

Duyungan’s goal gave the Roughriders the first goal of the game in the 3A championship Saturday afternoon, and they would not relinquish it. Roosevelt defeated Snohomish 2-0 after a late goal by Avery Jacobson in stoppage time clinched the first state title in the program’s history at Sparks Stadium.

“I took my chance, closed my eyes and it went in,” Duyungan said. “I opened them up and the crowd was going wild. Our goal in the beginning of the year was to win state … and now we’re state champions. It’s unbelievable.”

Roosevelt (20-2-3) had a 15-4 shot advantage over Snohomish, which was shut out for the first time this season. The Panthers, who finished in the top four for the fifth consecutive season, struggled against Roosevelt, which made a concerted effort to keep the ball away from Snohomish (18-4).

“Going into the game our thought process was to really slow down and get the ball on the ground and possess,” Duyungan said.

Roosevelt coach Gary Hunter celebrated as his players dumped a cooler of water on him on an 84-degree day.

“To me it’s just a great program win,” Hunter said. “It’s just great for the community, great for the kids, great for the student body and I’m so thankful to be the coach and be able to help these boys reach their dreams.”

In contrast to Roosevelt, which was in the state title game for the first time in program history, Snohomish had won two of the last three 4A state championships and finished fourth at the 4A tournament last season.

“We weren’t afraid,” Hunter said. “We knew what we had to do. … They have a great tradition and a rich tradition in soccer, but we knew, being the new kids on the block, our style of soccer was going to work for us.”

The Panthers moved to the 3A classification prior to the start of the 2016-17 school year and have continued their perennial success under first-year coach Matthew Raney, who replaced longtime Snohomish coach Dan Pingrey.

“You pitted the best two sides and they went to battle today, that’s for sure,” Raney said. “Love those kind of chess matches. They did an excellent job of discouraging our strengths, which ultimately earned them a state championship. They deserved the victory.”

Note

• Keegan Rubio and Camron Miller netted two goals apiece as Glacier Peak (16-5-1) scored the game’s first three goals to beat Central Valley 5-3 in Saturday’s 4A third/fourth-place game.