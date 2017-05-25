Friday’s Class 3A semifinal clash between Metro rivals Roosevelt and Garfield at 4 p.m. at Puyallup’s Sparks Stadium promises to be special, considering the fact the first meeting ended with the Roughriders pulling off a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs on April 5.

The familiarity is real. The community pride even bigger.

The buzz of an all-Metro League state semifinal between city schools in boys soccer has built to a peak.

State soccer When: Friday and Saturday. Where: Class 4A and 3A at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup); Class 2A and 1A at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner). Follow along: For state boys soccer, follow @TimesPrepsMattM, @Krueger_David and @wiaawa on Twitter. Top story lines: With two more wins in the Class 2A tournament, Archbishop Murphy can wrap up its third consecutive state title and join an elite group of three teams winning three or four titles in a row. The Wildcats (20-0-0), who face Cascade Conference rival Cedarcrest (19-3-1) in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal, can become the first three-peat champion since Mountain View in 1991, 1992 and 1993 in Class 4A. Mount Rainier won three in succession in Class 3A in 1987, 1988 and 1989. Jefferson took four straight in 4A from 1983 to 1986. ATM beat Cedarcrest 3-0 and 4-0 in the regular season. … Roosevelt (18-2-3) is seeking two more wins for an elusive state title in boys soccer after a third in 2013 and three fourth-place finishes. The Roughriders have a roster with 14 seniors, including seven senior newcomers in 2017. … Mountlake Terrace (16-6-0), which won its lone state title in 1975 in 4A (then AAA) and was second in 1992 in 3A, has won a pair of state-playoff matches down five starters. The Hawks lost three players to disciplinary action and two more to injury and have won the last two games with converted defender Cody Nickel in goal. … The Overlake School in Redmond goes for the school’s fourth state title in boys soccer this weekend and first since winning 1A in 2012. The Owls (13-1-4) have made this state run without a dominant player, but one of their best, Matt Slee (6 G, 1A), is out with an injury since the second game of the season and could return this weekend. Top players: F Matt Williams, Archbishop Murphy, Sr. (2A, 32 goals, 15 assists); MF Eamon Stein, The Bush School, Sr. (1A, 15 G, 12 A); Arturo Avila, Cascade (Leavenworth), Fr. (1A, 24 G); MF JJ Allen, Beamer, Jr. (4A, 18 G, 7 A); F Jesus Meraz-Rodriguez, Pasco, Sr. (4A, 22 G, 8 A); F Borislav “Bobby” Stoyanov, Mountlake Terrace, Jr. (2A, 27 G, 13 A); F Emmanuel Hidalgo, Wahluke, Sr. (1A, 23 G, 5 A); F Paul Cuevas, East Valley (Yakima), Sr. (2A, 23 G). Last: Overlake is trying to complete a sweep of Class 1A state titles. The girls team won the state title in the fall. Matt Massey

“I think it will make for a great fan game experience, because I think both teams are going to bring a good crowd and the crowds know each other,” said Roosevelt coach Gary Hunter, whose team got an 80th-minute goal from Avery Jacobson to pull out the first showdown. “A lot of these kids see each other around the community. … There’s going to be no surprises, because we know each other compared to playing (somebody) we’ve never faced.”

This is the second time in three seasons that a Class 3A state semifinal included two Metro teams vying for a place in the championship match. Before that, the last time there was an all-Metro semifinal was in 1996, when O’Dea beat Seattle Prep in an overtime shootout.

Metro regular-season champion Roosevelt (18-2-3) and Garfield (13-5-2), which tied for third place, got hot at the right time.

“This kind of shows we are a good conference,” Hunter said. “We’ve both weathered the storm. This is the strength of Metro.”

The Bulldogs reached the state quarterfinals last season and turned back Metro foe Ballard 3-0 in the 2015 semis before succumbing to Interlake 1-0 in the 3A final.

“We definitely had some (roster) turnover, but that year we also had six freshmen on the roster,” Garfield coach Carlos Enriquez said. “Making it to this (Final Four) weekend two years ago was definitely exciting but it also left us with some of those guys hungry and eager to get back to that stage.”

The Bulldogs feature seven players from that 2015 team. Their first-team All-Metro selections were senior midfielder Rainier Schlekewey, junior midfielders Oscar Harding and Jasper Brannon and junior defender Peyton Menti.

The birth of Seattle United club teams and the Sounders starting with MLS, both in 2009, trickled down some excitement for the sport to the city high schools. A total of 34 of the 44 players on Roosevelt and Garfield are affiliated with Seattle United.

“I think a big part of it is soccer in Seattle has just gotten a lot more organized,” Enriquez said. “I think a lot of (Metro’s rise in soccer) has to do when Seattle United formed. A lot of the kids who are seniors now are a product of the younger ages of that club.”

It will show on the pitch Friday and Saturday in Puyallup, with Metro guaranteed a team in the 3A final.

“Pretty much our whole (offensive) attack is returners, from the strikers to the midfielders,” said Hunter, whose program was third in 2013 and then suffered a tough 2-1 state-quarterfinal loss to Mercer Island last season.

Midfielders Brandon Jong (11 goals) and Avery Jacobson (nine assists) make the Roughriders go on offense.

What lies ahead next should be interesting and entertaining.