ESPN is reporting the guard is exploring his options and asking out of his commitment to the Huskies for the second time.
ESPN.com reported Saturday night that Garfield guard Daejon Davis has requested he be released from his letter of intent with the Washington Huskies.
Davis would be the sixth player to ask out of the program since Lorenzo Romar was fired on March 15. It would be the second time Davis has decommitted from Washington. He originally committed in August of 2015. He decommitted to see what other options he had before signing his letter of intent in November.
ESPN rates Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard who lead the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state title game, as the No. 44 prospect in the Class of 2017.
No word on what Davis’ Garfield teammate, guard Jaylen Nowell, plans to do. Nowell, rated as the No. 54 prospect, also committed to Washington.
It’s been a busy 10 days for Washington since Romar’s firing. Syracuse assistant coach Mike Hopkins was hired. National No. 1 recruit Michael Porter Jr. announced he was decommitting from Washington and following his father, former UW assistant Michael Porter Sr., to Missouri. A third Porter, junior Jontay Porter, another top recruit, also decommitted from Washington.
Blake Harris, a guard from North Carolina, also reopened his recruitment. Third-leading scorer Noah Dickerson reportedly wants to transfer as does reserve forward Matthew Atewe.
