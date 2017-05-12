Kiki Milloy, the sophomore daughter of former Seattle Seahawk Lawyer Milloy, struck out 13 and allowed just one run and two hits.

Kiki Milloy wasn’t perfect Friday night.

But the Redmond pitcher was darn close.

Milloy, the sophomore daughter of former Seattle Seahawk Lawyer Milloy, struck out 13 and allowed just one run and two hits to help lead the Mustangs to a 5-1 victory over Lake Washington in the KingCo 3A softball championship game Friday night at Inglemoor High.

“There’s been a huge growth for her from last year to this year,” Redmond coach Alison Mitchell said of Milloy. “… She’s a phenomenal kid. I couldn’t be more happy with what she did.”

Redmond got on the board in the top of the first inning with Milloy, who is committed to Tennessee, scoring the game’s first run on a wild pitch. The Mustangs added another run in the second on an RBI single by Camille Eaton, two in the third and one more on an RBI single by Audrey Walker in the top of the fifth.

The five runs were more than enough for Milloy.

The right-hander struck out the side in the second and fifth innings and, fittingly, ended the game with a strikeout to clinch the league title for the Mustangs.

With the victory, Redmond (18-4) gets a first-round bye in next week’s Class 3A SeaKing tournament. Lake Washington (15-4) plays Monday.

Redmond and Lake Washington split their regular-season contests, with each team accounting for the other squad’s only league loss. Lake Washington topped Redmond 6-4 on April 15 before the Mustangs got their revenge less than a week later with a 7-4 victory over the Kangaroos.

“I predict we’ll see them again,” Mitchell said. “(Lake Washington) is a great team. They have great pitching and we’re very comparable all around.”

Jennifer Cummings was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two walks for Redmond and Walker (2 for 4) added an RBI and two runs scored.

“It’s a great group of girls,” Mitchell said. “And we’re super young. Just the fact that they came out and competed and proved that we got better as the season progressed makes me happy. I’d rather be peaking at this time than not.

“We just keep focusing one game at a time. We control what we can control. Our motto all year has been ‘Do your job.’ We stole it from the (New England) Patriots. But ‘Do your job!’ ”

The Kangaroos’ season now rides on their district opener.

“It’s just a matter of these girls digging deep and resetting to move forward,” said Lake Washington coach Traci Tawney. “We’ll flush this. We know we’re a good team. We know we can play with Redmond. I wish that we had some more Redmonds (to play) and tough teams like this, because that intensity is tough to replicate in practice.”