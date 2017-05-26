Snohomish, which won the Class 4A title last year, and Meadowdale fall late in their quarterfinal matches.

LACEY — While Redmond cruised into the semifinals, two defending state champions suffered late losses in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state softball championships on Friday at the Regional Athletic Complex.

Meadowdale, the 2016 Class 3A champion, went in front of Bonney Lake late in the game when it rallied to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

However, Bonney Lake followed the Meadowdale comeback with two runs of its own to turn the game permanently in its favor, 5-4.

“It’s disappointing because we worked pretty hard, and that last inning, we came back,” Meadowdale senior pitcher Lauren Dent said. “To lose that kind of sucks. Just to stay strong for your team because we have to play another one (later Friday in the consolation bracket), that’s important.”

Despite the loss and small mistakes, Dent said she saw promising signs for the future, such as two freshmen recording hits during the team’s seventh-inning rally.

Snohomish, which won last year’s Class 4A state title before dropping down to 3A this year, lost 5-4 in eight innings against Mount Spokane.

All four of Snohomish’s runs came in the game’s first five innings, while every run Mount Spokane notched happened after that point.

“We didn’t play clean at the end of the game,” Snohomish coach Lou Kennedy said. “That made all the difference in the world. As far as the girls go, I’m super proud of them. … We had a couple plays that we should have made but didn’t; dropped a fly ball. Then, they (Mount Spokane) executed very well to make sure they were moving runners over.”

The other two games in the quarterfinal finished in less-dramatic fashion with Redmond defeating Edmonds-Woodway 10-0 and Yelm beating Holy Names 7-1.

After playing in the tournament’s first round earlier on Friday, Redmond sophomore pitcher Kiki Milloy said her team was a bit tired and focused on basics throughout the quarterfinal game. That plan appears to have worked. In the shutout Friday night, Milloy hit a home run, which followed a grand slam in the Mustangs’ game a few hours earlier.

“We’re showing them why the ’Stangs are here at state,” Milloy said. “We dropped down from 4A to 3A, and we just want to show them that we are here to compete and that they should watch out for us.”

The four teams that advanced will play in the semifinal on Saturday at 9 a.m., which will be followed by the final at 1:30 p.m.